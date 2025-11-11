SUBSCRIBE
Autobahn Therapeutics to Participate in 2025 Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

November 11, 2025 
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Autobahn Therapeutics, a biotechnology company developing restorative treatments for people affected by neuropsychiatric and neuroimmunologic disorders, today announced that Kevin Finney, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Will Stratton, SVP Corporate Development, Strategy, and Planning, will participate in the 2025 Jefferies London Healthcare Conference being held November 17-20, 2025, in London, UK.



About Autobahn Therapeutics

Autobahn Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing a portfolio of neuropsychiatric and neuroimmunologic clinical candidates leveraging its brain-targeting chemistry platform. Autobahn aims to unlock new therapeutic opportunities through precision tuning of CNS exposure, pursuing validated clinical and biologic targets, and guiding development with biomarkers. The company’s pipeline is led by elunetirom (ABX-002), a CNS thyroid hormone receptor (CNS-TR) agonist being developed as a potential adjunctive treatment for people with major depressive disorder and bipolar disorder depression. Autobahn Therapeutics is based in San Diego. For more information, visit www.autobahntx.com.


Contacts

Investors:
Alex Straus
THRUST Strategic Communications
alex@thrustsc.com

Southern California Events
Autobahn Therapeutics
