AusperBio Raises $63 Million in Series B2 Financing to Accelerate Functional Cure Therapies for Chronic Hepatitis B

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AusperBio Therapeutics, Inc. and Ausper Biopharma Co., Ltd. (collectively AusperBio), a privately held clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to advancing targeted oligonucleotide therapies to achieve a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B (CHB), today announced the closing of its $63 million Series B2 financing.

The financing was strongly supported by the company's existing syndicate of investors, underscoring confidence in AusperBio's breakthrough approach to achieving a functional cure for CHB. The round was co-led by Qiming Venture Partners and a globally renowned strategic investor, with continued participation from HanKang Capital, CDH Investments, YuanBio Venture Capital, Sherpa Capital, and Genesis Capital.

Proceeds from the financing will be used to advance the clinical development of AHB-137, AusperBio's lead product candidate, including the ongoing pivotal trial, multiple Phase II combination studies, and expansion into global Phase II development. The funds will also support further advancement of the company's proprietary Med-Oligo™ ASO platform, progression of its preclinical pipeline, scaling-up of commercial manufacturing partnerships, and long-term pipeline growth.

Dr. Guofeng Cheng, co-founder and CEO of AusperBio, commented, "We are grateful for the continued support of our investors, whose confidence reflects both the progress of our clinical programs and the promise of our Med-Oligo™ platform. This financing positions us to accelerate the pivotal development of AHB-137, expand our global clinical footprint, strengthen our platform and pipeline, and advance our long-term vision of delivering a functional cure for people living with chronic hepatitis B and beyond."

Dr. Chris Yang, co-founder and CSO of AusperBio, added, "AHB-137 is the first candidate from our Med-Oligo™ platform to reach pivotal development, and the data reinforce its potential as a backbone therapy for CHB. This financing will accelerate the development of our next generation combination therapy for CHB and support continued advancement of a pipeline of innovative targeted oligonucleotide therapeutics addressing a broad range of diseases with serious unmet medical need."

"AusperBio is pioneering a differentiated approach to curing chronic hepatitis B. With the advancement of AHB-137 into the pivotal trial, the company is well positioned to address one of the most serious unmet needs in global health," said William Hu, Managing Partner of Qiming Venture Partners. "We have great confidence in the AusperBio team and are proud to support them as they work to bring transformative therapies to patients worldwide."

About AHB-137

AHB-137, a novel unconjugated antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) designed using AusperBio's proprietary Med-Oligo™ ASO technology platform and an investigational medicine, is being developed to achieve a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B. Its clinical development has generated promising data, with key preclinical and clinical results presented at global leading conferences including EASL (2023, 2024, 2025), AASLD (2024), and APASL (2025). This novel dual-mechanism ASO has completed its global Phase I trial and is currently advancing through multiple Phase II trials and a phase III trial in China. Supported by a clear global development strategy, AHB-137 is progressing rapidly toward delivering a potential cure for HBV.

About AusperBio.

AusperBio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with operations in the USA and China, dedicated to advancing oligonucleotide and targeted delivery technologies for transformative therapies, with an initial focus on achieving functional cure for chronic hepatitis B infection. The company has developed a proprietary Med-OligoTM ASO platform which has been shown to substantially enhance the current ASO therapeutics, through novel insights into ASO design. Combining efficient targeted delivery conjugation technologies, the modular Med-OligoTM Platform empowers ASO therapeutics to treat a broad range of diseases, including viral infections, metabolic conditions, genetic disorders, and immune diseases.

