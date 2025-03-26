Aurora Spine Announces FDA 510(k) Clearance for the AERO™ Facet Fusion System

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Spine Corporation (“Aurora Spine” or the “Company”) (TSXV: ASG) (OTCQB: ASAPF), a leader in innovative spine and interventional pain management solutions, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted 510(k) clearance for the Company’s newest product, the AERO™ Facet Fusion System.

The AERO MIS Facet Fusion System is a novel, patent-pending device designed to provide a minimally invasive solution for patients suffering from facet joint-related pain or instability. Cleared for use from spinal levels C2 to S1 (inclusive), the system can be used as a stand-alone facet fusion procedure or as an adjunct to larger spinal fusion surgeries.

Engineered for earlier use in the continuum of care, AERO is ideal for patients experiencing mechanical back pain, minor instability, or degenerative joint disease who have not responded to conservative therapies. The system incorporates intuitive instrumentation and implant technology designed to promote bone fusion while minimizing soft tissue disruption—aligning with Aurora Spine’s commitment to advancing patient-first, surgeon-friendly innovations.

Initial surgeries utilizing the AERO system are expected to begin in late Q3 2025, with several leading spine surgeons already selected to participate in an initial clinical study aimed at validating the device’s clinical outcomes and long-term benefits.

“We are thrilled to receive FDA clearance for the AERO system, which represents the next evolution of our innovation pipeline,” said Trent Northcutt, President and CEO of Aurora Spine. “This system was purpose-built for physicians treating facet joint issues and offers a streamlined, user-friendly solution. Like all Aurora products, AERO balances clinical efficacy with procedural simplicity. Early feedback from surgeon testing has been overwhelmingly positive, and we believe AERO has the potential to become a significant growth driver for Aurora.”

Laszlo Garamszegi, Chief Technology Officer of Aurora Spine, added: “The AERO Facet Fusion System represents a significant step forward in our efforts to provide physicians with intuitive and effective tools. We’re proud of the thoughtful engineering behind this system, which reflects our commitment to improving patient care through innovation. It’s a privilege to see this technology reach this milestone and prepare to make a positive impact in the field of spinal surgery.”

Aurora Spine is focused on bringing new solutions to the spinal implant market through a series of proprietary, minimally invasive, and regenerative technologies. The company is committed to improving surgical outcomes through innovation, efficiency, and patient-centered design.

