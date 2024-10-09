Auron to Present AUTX-703 Preclinical Data 2024 ENA Symposium

NEWTON, Mass., Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auron Therapeutics, a biotechnology company focused on developing next-generation targeted therapies by identifying and inhibiting the oncogenic cell states of cancer, today announced that the Company will present updated preclinical data from its lead program during a poster session at the 36th EORTC-NCI-AACR (ENA) Symposium from October 23-25, 2024 in Barcelona, Spain.

At ENA, Auron will present in vitro and in vivo data from AUTX-703 its oral, potent and selective degrader targeting KAT2A/B, a histone acetyltransferase that is associated with multiple tumor types, including SCLC. Auron is on-track to submit an Investigational New Drug (IND) application for AUTX-703 in late 2024 for initiation of clinical development in early 2025.

Details for Auron’s poster presentation are below:

Abstract Title: AUTX-703, a Novel and Potent KAT2A and KAT2B Protein Degrader, Induces Profound Cell State Changes and Inhibits Growth on Small Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC) Model Systems

Poster Session: Molecular Targeted Agents

Session Date and Time: Wednesday, October 23, 12:00 - 7:00 p.m. CET



About Auron Therapeutics

Auron Therapeutics is a patient-centered, platform-powered, product-driven oncology company. Auron is leading the next generation of targeted cancer therapies by identifying and inhibiting the oncogenic cell states of cancer. Auron pioneered its AURIGIN™ platform, which uses AI and machine learning to compare normal cell states with cancerous cell states to identify novel cancer targets, optimal development models, and biomarkers to facilitate proper patient selection. Using AURIGIN, the Company is building a pipeline of small molecule targeted therapies, led by AUTX-703, which is being developed for the treatment of both solid tumors, including small cell lung cancer and neuroendocrine prostate cancer, and hematologic malignancies, including acute myeloid leukemia. For more information, please visit aurontx.com.

