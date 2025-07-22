SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals to Release Second Quarter 2025 Financial and Operational Results on July 31, 2025

July 22, 2025 
ROCKVILLE, Md. & EDMONTON, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) (Aurinia or the Company) today announced that it will release second quarter 2025 financial and operational results before markets open on July 31, 2025.



Aurinia’s management team will host a conference call and webcast on July 31, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET. The link to the webcast is available here. To join the conference call, please dial 877-407-9170 / +1 201-493-6756. A replay of the webcast will be available on Aurinia’s website.

About Aurinia

Aurinia is a biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering therapies to people living with autoimmune diseases with high unmet medical needs. In January 2021, the Company introduced LUPKYNIS® (voclosporin), the first FDA‑approved oral therapy for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. Aurinia is also developing aritinercept (AUR200), a dual inhibitor of B cell-activating factor (BAFF) and a proliferation-inducing ligand (APRIL) for the potential treatment of autoimmune diseases.


Contacts

General Investor Inquiries:
ir@auriniapharma.com

Maryland Canada Earnings
