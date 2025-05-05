SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals to Release First Quarter 2025 Financial and Operational Results on May 12, 2025

May 5, 2025 | 
1 min read

ROCKVILLE, Md. & EDMONTON, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) (Aurinia or the Company) today announced that it will release first quarter 2025 financial and operational results before markets open on May 12, 2025.



Aurinia’s management team will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 AM ET that day to review these results and provide a general business update. The link to the audio webcast is available here. To join the conference call, please dial 877-407-9170 / +1 201-493-6756. A replay of the webcast will be available on Aurinia’s website.

About Aurinia

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering therapies to people living with autoimmune diseases with high unmet medical needs. In January 2021, the Company introduced LUPKYNIS® (voclosporin), the first FDA-approved oral therapy for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. Aurinia is also developing AUR200, a dual B cell activating factor (BAFF) and a proliferation inducing ligand (APRIL) inhibitor for the potential treatment of autoimmune diseases.


Contacts

Media & Investor Inquiries:
Andrea Christopher
Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.
achristopher@auriniapharma.com

General Investor Inquiries:
ir@auriniapharma.com

Maryland Canada Earnings
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Pictured: Amgen's office in Massachusetts/iStock,
Earnings
Amgen Advocates For ‘Pro-Growth Tax Policy’ Instead of Tariffs to Boost Domestic Manufacturing
May 2, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Flat 3d isometric businessman hands show thumb up finger gesture to business winner. Business success concept.
Earnings
Lilly Unfazed as CVS Picks Novo’s Side in Obesity Market Battle
May 1, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Creative design. Desperate employee, office worker standing near question mark symbolizing business struggles, options. Choosing strategy for achieving goal. Concept of business, career development
Earnings
Tariffs Keep Biogen Execs Busy in Q1 but Impacts Expected To Be Minimal
May 1, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Contemporary art collage of hand holding an arrow showing fall. Modern design. Copy space.
Earnings
Moderna Misses Q1 Revenue Expectations, Plans Another $1.5B in Cuts
May 1, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong