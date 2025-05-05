Aurinia Pharmaceuticals to Release First Quarter 2025 Financial and Operational Results on May 12, 2025

ROCKVILLE, Md. & EDMONTON, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) (Aurinia or the Company) today announced that it will release first quarter 2025 financial and operational results before markets open on May 12, 2025.

Aurinia’s management team will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 AM ET that day to review these results and provide a general business update. The link to the audio webcast is available here. To join the conference call, please dial 877-407-9170 / +1 201-493-6756. A replay of the webcast will be available on Aurinia’s website.

About Aurinia

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering therapies to people living with autoimmune diseases with high unmet medical needs. In January 2021, the Company introduced LUPKYNIS® (voclosporin), the first FDA-approved oral therapy for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. Aurinia is also developing AUR200, a dual B cell activating factor (BAFF) and a proliferation inducing ligand (APRIL) inhibitor for the potential treatment of autoimmune diseases.

