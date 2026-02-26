SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Reports Financial Results for the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025 and Provides Update on Recent Business Progress

February 26, 2026 
Full Year 2025 LUPKYNIS Sales Grew 25%

Announces LUPKYNIS Sales Guidance for 2026 of $305 Million to $315 Million

ROCKVILLE, Md. & EDMONTON, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) today announced financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and provided an update on recent business progress.



Financial Results

  • Total Revenue: For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025, total revenue was $77.1 million and $283.1 million, up 29% and 20%, respectively, compared to $59.9 million and $235.1 million, respectively, for the same periods of 2024.
    • Net Product Sales: For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025, net product sales of LUPKYNIS, the first FDA-approved oral therapy for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis, were $74.2 million and $271.3 million, up 29% and 25%, respectively, compared to $57.6 million and $216.2 million, respectively, for the same periods of 2024.
    • License, Collaboration and Royalty Revenue: For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025, license, collaboration and royalty revenue, which includes manufacturing services, collaboration and royalty revenue from Aurinia’s collaboration partner, Otsuka, was $2.9 million and $11.7 million, up 26% and down 38%, respectively, compared to $2.3 million and $18.9 million, respectively, for the same periods of 2024. The twelve months ended December 31, 2024 included a milestone payment of $10.0 million associated with LUPKYNIS regulatory approval in Japan.
  • Net Income: For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025, net income was $210.8 million and $287.2 million, up 14957% and 4852%, respectively, compared to $1.4 million and $5.8 million, respectively, for the same periods of 2024. For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025, the Company recorded an income tax benefit of $175.1 million and $173.0 million, respectively, primarily due to the release of its valuation allowance on deferred tax assets that the Company now expects to realize. For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025, net income before income taxes was $35.7 million and $114.2 million, up 2875% and 1443%, respectively, compared to $1.2 million and $7.4 million, respectively, for the same periods of 2024.
  • Diluted Earnings per Share: For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025, diluted earnings per share was $1.53 and $2.07, up 15200% and 5075%, respectively, compared to $0.01 and $0.04, respectively, for the same periods of 2024.
  • Cash Flows from Operating Activities: For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025, cash flows from operating activities were $45.7 million and $135.7 million, up 52% and 206%, respectively, compared to $30.1 million and $44.4 million, respectively, for the same periods of 2024.

Cash Position

As of December 31, 2025, Aurinia had cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and investments of $398.0 million, compared to $358.5 million at December 31, 2024. For the year ended December 31, 2025, the Company repurchased 12.2 million of its common shares for $98.2 million.

2026 Total Revenue and Net Product Sales Guidance

For 2026, Aurinia expects total revenue of $315 million to $325 million, up 11% to 15% compared to 2025, and net product sales of $305 million to $315 million, up 12% to 16% compared to 2025.

“We are pleased to have delivered strong LUPKYNIS sales growth in 2025,” stated Peter Greenleaf, President and Chief Executive Officer of Aurinia. “We expect 2026 to be an exciting year for Aurinia. We remain focused on increasing LUPKYNIS adoption among lupus nephritis patients and advancing aritinercept, a dual BAFF/APRIL inhibitor, which has the potential to treat a wide range of autoimmune diseases. We have initiated a clinical study of aritinercept in one autoimmune disease and plan to initiate a clinical study in an additional autoimmune disease in the first half of 2026.”

Webcast & Conference Call Details

A webcast and conference call will be hosted today, February 26th, at 8:30 a.m. ET. The link to the audio webcast is available here. To join the conference call, please dial 877-407-8029/+1 201-689-8029. A replay of the webcast will be available on Aurinia’s website.

About Aurinia

Aurinia is a biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering therapies to people living with autoimmune diseases with high unmet medical needs. In January 2021, the Company introduced LUPKYNIS® (voclosporin), the first FDA-approved oral therapy for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. Aurinia is also developing aritinercept, a dual inhibitor of B cell-activating factor (BAFF) and a proliferation-inducing ligand (APRIL) for the potential treatment of autoimmune diseases.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities law and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable U.S. securities law. We caution investors that forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual outcomes to differ materially from what we currently expect. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those associated with: LUPKYNIS net product sales, the timing of clinical study results and other risks and uncertainties identified in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements in this press release apply only as of the date made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. Additional information related to Aurinia, including a detailed list of the risks and uncertainties affecting Aurinia and its business, can be found in Aurinia’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and its other public filings available by accessing the Canadian Securities Administrators’ System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) website at www.sedarplus.ca or the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s Electronic Document Gathering and Retrieval System (EDGAR) website at www.sec.gov/edgar, and on Aurinia’s website at www.auriniapharma.com.

AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

 

 

 

December 31, 2025

 

December 31, 2024

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

$

80,213

 

 

$

83,433

 

Short-term investments

 

 

317,784

 

 

 

275,043

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

41,454

 

 

 

36,544

 

Inventory

 

 

45,690

 

 

 

39,228

 

Prepaid expenses and deposits

 

 

5,746

 

 

 

11,219

 

Other current assets

 

 

1,080

 

 

 

1,129

 

Total current assets

 

 

491,967

 

 

 

446,596

 

Deferred tax assets, net

 

 

176,194

 

 

 

 

Finance right-of-use lease assets

 

 

73,865

 

 

 

92,072

 

Intangible assets, net

 

 

3,761

 

 

 

4,355

 

Operating right-of-use lease assets

 

 

3,596

 

 

 

4,068

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

2,111

 

 

 

2,731

 

Other noncurrent assets

 

 

93

 

 

 

823

 

Total assets

 

$

751,587

 

 

$

550,645

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

3,313

 

 

$

5,187

 

Accrued expenses

 

 

66,621

 

 

 

64,971

 

Finance lease liabilities, current portion

 

 

16,523

 

 

 

14,046

 

Deferred revenue

 

 

3,720

 

 

 

11,002

 

Operating lease liabilities, current portion

 

 

1,067

 

 

 

1,026

 

Other current liabilities

 

 

2,480

 

 

 

1,531

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

93,724

 

 

 

97,763

 

Finance lease liabilities, less current portion

 

 

52,322

 

 

 

58,554

 

Deferred revenue, less current portion

 

 

12,648

 

 

 

1,699

 

Deferred compensation and other noncurrent liabilities

 

 

6,662

 

 

 

9,408

 

Operating lease liabilities, less current portion

 

 

4,900

 

 

 

5,743

 

Total liabilities

 

 

170,256

 

 

 

173,167

 

Shareholders' equity

 

 

 

 

Common shares - no par value, Unlimited shares authorized, 132,323 and 140,883 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively

 

 

1,120,035

 

 

 

1,187,696

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

111,263

 

 

 

126,999

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

 

(599

)

 

 

(647

)

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(649,368

)

 

 

(936,570

)

Total shareholders' equity

 

 

581,331

 

 

 

377,478

 

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

 

$

751,587

 

 

$

550,645

 

 

AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

 

Three months ended

 

Years ended

 

 

December 31, 2025

 

December 31, 2024

 

December 31, 2025

 

December 31, 2024

 

 

(unaudited)

 

 

Revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net product sales

 

$

74,173

 

 

$

57,582

 

 

$

271,345

 

 

$

216,186

 

License, collaboration and royalty revenue

 

 

2,941

 

 

 

2,285

 

 

 

11,710

 

 

 

18,947

 

Total revenue

 

 

77,114

 

 

 

59,867

 

 

 

283,055

 

 

 

235,133

 

Operating expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenue

 

 

8,799

 

 

 

5,552

 

 

 

32,665

 

 

 

28,248

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

 

29,255

 

 

 

37,032

 

 

 

101,794

 

 

 

172,028

 

Research and development

 

 

10,895

 

 

 

8,107

 

 

 

32,505

 

 

 

20,785

 

Restructuring

 

 

 

 

 

15,351

 

 

 

1,647

 

 

 

23,106

 

Other (income) expense, net

 

 

(5,074

)

 

 

(4,506

)

 

 

9,530

 

 

 

(4,347

)

Total operating expenses

 

 

43,875

 

 

 

61,536

 

 

 

178,141

 

 

 

239,820

 

Income (loss) from operations

 

 

33,239

 

 

 

(1,669

)

 

 

104,914

 

 

 

(4,687

)

Interest income

 

 

3,498

 

 

 

3,988

 

 

 

13,573

 

 

 

16,970

 

Interest expense

 

 

(1,047

)

 

 

(1,146

)

 

 

(4,330

)

 

 

(4,835

)

Net income before income taxes

 

 

35,690

 

 

 

1,173

 

 

 

114,157

 

 

 

7,448

 

Income tax (benefit) expense

 

 

(175,104

)

 

 

(256

)

 

 

(173,045

)

 

 

1,696

 

Net income

 

$

210,794

 

 

$

1,429

 

 

$

287,202

 

 

$

5,752

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

1.60

 

 

$

0.01

 

 

$

2.14

 

 

$

0.04

 

Diluted

 

$

1.53

 

 

$

0.01

 

 

$

2.07

 

 

$

0.04

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shares used in computing earnings per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

131,942

 

 

 

142,179

 

 

 

134,367

 

 

 

143,057

 

Diluted

 

 

138,160

 

 

 

147,675

 

 

 

138,700

 

 

 

146,194

 

 

AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

 

 

Years ended December 31,

 

 

2025

 

2024

 

2023

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

 

$

287,202

 

 

$

5,752

 

 

$

(78,020

)

Adjustments to reconcile consolidated net income (loss) to cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deferred income tax benefit

 

 

(176,194

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amortization and depreciation

 

 

19,449

 

 

 

19,445

 

 

 

11,647

 

Share-based compensation

 

 

14,678

 

 

 

31,596

 

 

 

45,311

 

Foreign exchange loss (gain) on revaluation of Monoplant finance lease liability

 

 

9,685

 

 

 

(5,910

)

 

 

5,949

 

Net amortization of premiums and discounts on investments

 

 

(10,179

)

 

 

(12,731

)

 

 

(12,141

)

Non-cash write-down of inventory

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

916

 

Other, net

 

 

(200

)

 

 

788

 

 

 

(1,515

)

Net changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

(4,910

)

 

 

(12,455

)

 

 

(10,606

)

Inventory

 

 

(6,462

)

 

 

477

 

 

 

(15,869

)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

5,522

 

 

 

(1,834

)

 

 

4,399

 

Other noncurrent operating assets

 

 

730

 

 

 

31

 

 

 

(16

)

Accounts payable

 

 

(1,874

)

 

 

860

 

 

 

1,240

 

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

 

 

(4,655

)

 

 

13,330

 

 

 

12,154

 

Deferred revenue

 

 

3,668

 

 

 

5,789

 

 

 

3,763

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

 

(802

)

 

 

(750

)

 

 

(673

)

Cash flows from operating activities

 

 

135,658

 

 

 

44,388

 

 

 

(33,461

)

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from the sale and maturities of investments

 

 

494,134

 

 

 

585,418

 

 

 

529,376

 

Purchases of investments

 

 

(526,650

)

 

 

(545,832

)

 

 

(523,500

)

Upfront lease payments

 

 

 

 

 

(43

)

 

 

(11,864

)

Purchases of property, equipment and intangible assets

 

 

(252

)

 

 

(281

)

 

 

(718

)

Cash flows from investing activities

 

 

(32,768

)

 

 

39,262

 

 

 

(6,706

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Repurchase of common shares

 

 

(98,156

)

 

 

(40,239

)

 

 

 

Principal portion of finance lease payments

 

 

(13,136

)

 

 

(11,989

)

 

 

(10,025

)

Proceeds from issuance of common shares from exercise of stock options and vesting of RSUs and performance awards

 

 

14,190

 

 

 

8,186

 

 

 

5,324

 

Proceeds from issuance of common shares under ESPP

 

 

756

 

 

 

1,084

 

 

 

1,850

 

Taxes paid related to net settlement of exercises of stock options and vesting of RSUs and performance awards

 

 

(9,764

)

 

 

(6,134

)

 

 

(2,279

)

Cash flows from financing activities

 

 

(106,110

)

 

 

(49,092

)

 

 

(5,130

)

Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

 

(3,220

)

 

 

34,558

 

 

 

(45,297

)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of the period

 

 

83,433

 

 

 

48,875

 

 

 

94,172

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of the period

 

$

80,213

 

 

$

83,433

 

 

$

48,875

 

 


Contacts

General Investor Inquiries
ir@auriniapharma.com

Maryland Canada Pipeline Earnings
