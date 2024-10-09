Aulos Bioscience Announces Presentation Detailing Phase 2 Dose Selection for AU-007 in Solid Tumor Treatment at 36th EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics

LARKSPUR, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aulos Bioscience, an immuno-oncology company working to revolutionize cancer care through development of potentially best-in-class IL-2 therapeutics, today announced that pharmacokinetic data for evaluation of AU-007 in the Phase 2 portion of its Phase 1/2 clinical trial will be presented at the 36th EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics. AU-007 is a human IgG1 monoclonal antibody designed using artificial intelligence to harness the power of interleukin-2 (IL-2) to eradicate solid tumors in patients with unresectable locally advanced or metastatic cancers. The EORTC-NCI-AACR symposium is being held October 23-25, 2024, in Barcelona, Spain.





“With the Phase 1 trial of AU-007 completing the dose escalation and expansion phase, we are pleased to share the pharmacokinetic data used to determine dose selection of AU-007 for the Phase 2 portion of the trial,” said Aron Knickerbocker, Aulos Bioscience’s president and chief executive officer. “We’re excited by the continued progress and distinct findings with our investigational therapy in the clinic, and we are grateful to the clinicians and patients who participate in this important study.”

Details of the poster presentation are as follows:

Poster Number and Title: PB452: Determination of the phase 2 dose of AU-007, an AI-designed human monoclonal antibody that redirects IL-2 to T effector cells

Abstract: 464

Session: New therapies in immuno oncology

Session Date and Time: Friday, October 25, 2024, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. CEST

The poster will be presented in the Exhibition Hall at the Centre de Convencions Internacional de Barcelona (CCIB).

About AU-007

AU-007 is a computationally designed, human IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is highly selective to the CD25-binding portion of IL-2. With a mechanism of action unlike any other IL-2 therapeutic in development, AU-007 leverages IL-2 to reinforce anti-tumor immune effects. This is achieved by preventing IL-2, either exogenous or secreted by effector T cells, from binding to trimeric receptors on regulatory T cells while still allowing IL-2 to bind and expand effector T cells and NK cells. This prevents the negative feedback loop caused by other IL-2-based treatments and biases the immune system toward activation over suppression. AU-007 also prevents IL-2 from binding to CD25-containing receptors on eosinophils, as well as vasculature and pulmonary endothelium, which may significantly reduce the vascular leak syndrome and pulmonary edema associated with high-dose IL-2 therapy.

To learn more about the AU-007 Phase 1/2 clinical trial program, including study locations in the United States and Australia, please visit ClinicalTrials.gov (identifier: NCT05267626), www.solidtumorstudy.com (U.S.) and www.solidtumourstudy.com (Australia).

About Aulos

Aulos Bioscience is an immuno-oncology company working to revolutionize cancer patient care through best-in-class IL-2 therapeutics that direct patients’ immune systems toward killing tumor cells. Matching world-class machine learning from co-founder Biolojic Design with an in-depth understanding of the immune system, Aulos’ initial clinical candidate, AU-007, is a computationally designed human antibody that harnesses the power of IL-2 to induce tumor killing while limiting the immunosuppression and toxicities typically associated with this validated pathway. The company was founded by Biolojic Design and Apple Tree Partners (ATP) and is led by pioneers in the field of artificial intelligence, antibody development and cancer immunotherapies. For more information, visit www.aulosbio.com, X (@AulosBioscience) and LinkedIn.

Contacts



Contact: info@aulosbio.com

Media inquiries: Mike Beyer, Sam Brown Inc. / 312-961-2502 / mikebeyer@sambrown.com