Augurex Abstract Receives ADLM Immunology Abstract Award and Selected for Highlighted ePoster Discussion at ADLM 2026

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Augurex Life Sciences Corp., a leader in autoimmune biomarker diagnostics, today announced that its scientific abstract, "Anti-14-3-3eta Autoantibodies: A Novel Diagnostic Biomarker that Discriminates Axial Spondyloarthritis from Mechanical Back Pain," has been selected to receive the Immunology Abstract Award at the 2026 Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine (ADLM) Conference.

The award, presented by ADLM's Immunology & Infectious Disease (IID) Division, recognizes outstanding scientific contributions in immunology and infectious disease. The abstract was selected from approximately 800 scientific abstracts submitted for presentation at the ADLM 2026 Conference.

In addition to receiving the Immunology Abstract Award, the abstract has been selected for presentation during an IID Division ePoster Discussion, a featured scientific session highlighting top-rated abstracts within the discipline. ePoster Discussions provide attendees with an opportunity to engage with emerging research and discuss findings that have the potential to influence future clinical practice and laboratory medicine.

The award-winning research was authored by Dr. Anthony Marotta, PhD, Chair of Augurex’s Clinical and Scientific Advisory Boards, in collaboration with global key opinion leaders. The abstract describes the diagnostic performance of anti-14-3-3eta autoantibodies as a novel biomarker capable of distinguishing axial spondyloarthritis (axSpA) from mechanical back pain, addressing one of the most significant unmet needs in the diagnosis of inflammatory back pain.

“We are grateful to ADLM for this recognition and for the opportunity to present our findings to the diagnostics community,” said Dr. Marotta. “This honor reflects the dedication of our team and the clinical collaborators who made this research possible. Most importantly, it reflects why we do this work: to give clinicians an objective tool which will close the diagnostic delay so many patients with inflammatory back pain face today.”

The recognition further highlights the scientific and clinical potential of SPINEstat® (Anti-14-3-3eta Multiplex), Augurex's investigational diagnostic assay designed to improve the identification of patients with axSpA by differentiating inflammatory disease from the far more common causes of mechanical back pain.

Dr. Marotta will formally receive the Immunology Abstract Award during the ADLM IID Division Awards Reception on Monday, July 27, 2026, from 5:30–7:30 p.m. He will also present the research during the IID Division ePoster Discussion on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, from 12:30–1:30 p.m. The poster will additionally be available during the scientific poster session (Poster No. B-181; Abstract No. 4216485).

Augurex will also exhibit at the ADLM Clinical Lab Expo, taking place July 28–30, where the Company will showcase and present SPINEstat® as a finalist for the ADLM Disruptive Technology Award.

About Augurex Life Sciences Corp.

Augurex is a commercial-stage diagnostics company dedicated to the early identification and diagnosis of autoimmune disorders, allowing treatment options to be optimized and personalized for patients around the world. Augurex’s 14-3-3eta blood test, available as JOINTstat® in Canada and in Great Britain, is an important tool in the diagnosis and management of rheumatoid arthritis. Analyte-specific reagents to detect 14-3-3eta are available for purchase and use by U.S. clinical laboratories as a component of diagnostic tests developed by such laboratories. The Anti-14-3-3eta Multiplex test, approved as SPINEstat® in Canada and Great Britain, expands Augurex’s portfolio of autoimmune diagnostic solutions into axial spondyloarthritis, an autoimmune disease often misdiagnosed as low back pain, which if untreated, can lead to impaired spinal mobility and fusion of the vertebrae. Learn more about Augurex at www.augurex.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and X.

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