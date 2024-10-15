Attovia Therapeutics Appoints Chief Financial Officer

Steven Chan, an accomplished finance leader, joins Attovia as Chief Financial Officer

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attovia Therapeutics announced the appointment of Steven Chan as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Chan brings extensive financial strategy and operational experience and joins Attovia after serving as Chief Financial Officer at Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ: CNTB), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on T cell-driven therapeutics for inflammatory diseases. At Attovia, Mr. Chan will lead the company’s finance and operations functions and serve on its Executive Committee, reporting to Tao Fu, Chief Executive Officer.



“I am delighted to welcome Steve to Attovia at this critical growth period for the company. He brings over thirty years of financial leadership and expertise spanning biotechnology, healthcare, technology, consumer products, and beyond,” said Mr. Fu. “Steve’s track record of success across private-stage, private-to-public transitions, and public-stage companies is invaluable to Attovia’s expansion and overall corporate strategy.”

“I am thrilled to join the Attovia team as CFO,” said Mr. Chan. “Since the company’s launch last year, Attovia’s team has been delivering on its commitment to shaping the future of immunology and inflammation and executing at an incredible speed. I look forward to contributing to the company’s rapid growth and long-term strategic buildout.”

Prior to Connect, Mr. Chan served as Chief Financial Officer at Delphon Industries, leading its finance, human resources, and legal functions. Before Delphon, he served as Vice President, Finance & Corporate Controller at Arcus Biosciences, an oncology-focused biotechnology company where he helped lead the IPO process and subsequent public company infrastructure buildout. Mr. Chan has also held financial leadership positions at several publicly traded companies in the biopharmaceutical, financial services, and technology sectors, including MyoKardia, Inc., Solta Medical Inc., Moody’s Analytics, and Logitech, Inc. He received his B.S. in Business Administration from the Haas School of Business at the University of California, Berkeley and is a Certified Public Accountant.

About Attovia

Attovia is creating a pipeline of biotherapeutics for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases. We leverage ATTOBODY™, our proprietary biologics platform, to generate first-in-class and best-in-class bispecifics and multispecifics.

ATTOBODIES utilize spatial positioning technology to achieve biparatopic target engagement. The biparatopic binding mode of ATTOBODIES translates to picomolar affinity with glue-like off-rates, which offer best-in-class potency in biologic activity. ATTOBODIES offer unconstrained engineering, making them an ideal modality for the development of bispecifics and multispecifics, with tunable half-life translating to the potential for quarterly or less frequent dosing in patients. The high-throughput, evolution-based ATTOBODY discovery platform delivers a high degree of diversity at industry-leading speed, accelerating and de-risking therapeutics development. Learn more at www.attovia.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

