Attivare Therapeutics to Present Preclinical Data for ATT-01 and ATT-02 at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2025

-- Attivare’s ATTimmune platform technology employs a biomaterial scaffold to establish a new physical microenvironment within the body, attracting and activating immune cells; ATTimmune is being developed for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors --

NATICK, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Attivare Therapeutics, Inc., an innovative oncology company focused on the development of its ATTimmune biomaterial scaffold cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid and liquid tumors with significant unmet medical needs, today announced it will present preclinical data for its novel ATT-01 and ATT-02 therapeutics in two poster presentations at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2025.

ATT-01 uses its ATTimmune platform technology, a silica-based, biodegradable scaffold (mesoporous silica rod, MSR), loaded with GM-CSF and CpG to induce differentiation of AML blasts in vitro, a significant vaccine-like T cell response, and durable remission in syngeneic murine models of AML.

Intratumoral ATT-02 combines the ATTimmune scaffold coupled with Interleukin 12 (IL-12) to show potent anti-tumor immunity compared to IL-12 alone in multiple single tumor syngeneic models and abscopal syngeneic models. Complete responses were observed in two colon carcinoma models (localized and abscopal) after a single dose of ATT-02. Of interest, ATTimmune alone had anti-tumor activity with delayed tumor progression and in vitro, shows a repolarization of macrophages to an immunogenic phenotype capable of driving T cell activation with addition of IL-12 enhances this effect.

“We are excited to present our preclinical data for ATT-01 and ATT-02 at the AACR Annual Meeting,” said David Sherris, President and Chief Executive Officer of Attivare Therapeutics. “Here, we present ATTimmune, a novel silica-based platform to deliver potent immune agonists to combat cancer. ATTimmune has advantages over other drug delivery technologies as it can bind a variety of therapeutic agents with a high payload, be it biologics, small molecules, gene therapy or even cellular technologies to its surface without alteration of the therapeutic agents. ATTimmune controllably releases drug over time within a 21-day period. Due to size, ATTimmune remains at its injected location thereby keeping drug where activity is required, as in the tumor microenvironment. As such, ATTimmune has the capability of reducing or eliminating toxicity for drugs having systemic toxicity.”

Details of the poster presentations at AACR 2025 are as follows:

Title: Delivery of CpG and GM-CSF in a novel silica-based scaffold leads differentiation of AML blasts and T cell-dependent immunity in syngeneic AML tumor models

Abstract Presentation Number: 3467

Session Title: Local Treatments, Novel Tools, and Delivery Systems to Manipulate Tumor Immunity

Session Date and Time: Monday, April 28, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. CT (3 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET)

Location: Poster Section 37

Poster Board Number 6

Title: A single intratumoral injection of Il-12 bound to mesoporous silica rods generates effective anti-tumor immune responses and tumor growth control in multiple syngeneic tumor models

Abstract Presentation Number: 3476

Session Title: Local Treatments, Novel Tools, and Delivery Systems to Manipulate Tumor Immunity

Session Date and Time: Monday, April 28, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. CT (3 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET)

Location: Poster Section 37

Poster Board Number 15

About Attivare Therapeutics, Inc.

Attivare Therapeutics, founded by a dedicated team from the Wyss Institute at Harvard, is focused on tackling the formidable challenge of treating tumors with low immunogenicity. Our innovative approach centers around the development of the ATTimmune platform. This groundbreaking technology utilizes our proprietary biomaterial scaffold, capable of recruiting, reprogramming, and releasing target immune cells. The ATTimmune scaffold can be customized with various immunomodulators to effectively reprogram the immune environment. Our platform offers unprecedented 3D spatiotemporal control of bioactive components, significantly enhancing both the magnitude and durability of patient immune responses. Additionally, the ATTimmune platform integrates seamlessly with standard care practices and has potential applications beyond oncology, including the treatment of infectious diseases.

