Atrium Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - April 20, 2026

SAN DIEGO, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Atrium Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RNA) (the "Company") today announced it awarded inducement grants on April 20, 2026 under the Company's 2026 Employment Inducement Incentive Award Plan (the "2026 Inducement Plan") as a material inducement to the employment of seven non-executive individuals newly hired by the Company.

The employees received, in the aggregate, non-qualified stock options to purchase 101,250 shares of the Company's common stock, par value $0.001 per share, with an exercise price of $14.30 per share, the closing price of the Company's common stock as reported by Nasdaq on the effective date of the grant, 25% of which will vest and become exercisable on the first anniversary of the grant date, and the remaining underlying shares will vest in 36 substantially equal installments each month thereafter, subject to the employee's continued service with the Company through each applicable vesting date; and restricted stock units for an aggregate of 50,625 shares of the Company's common stock, 25% of which will vest in the first anniversary of the grant date, and the remaining underlying shares will vest in three substantially equal installments each year thereafter, subject to the employee's continued service with the Company through each applicable vesting date, or collectively, the "Awards."

All of the above-described Awards were granted outside of the Company's stockholder-approved equity incentive plans pursuant to the 2026 Inducement Plan, which was adopted by the Company's board of directors (the "Board") in April 2026. The Awards were approved by the Board's Human Capital Management Committee, which is comprised solely of independent directors, as a material inducement to the employees entering into employment with the Company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About Atrium Therapeutics, Inc.

Atrium Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RNA) is pioneering targeted delivery of ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics to the heart to transform the standard of care for people living with cardiomyopathies. The Company's proprietary technology - designed at Avidity Biosciences, Inc. - combines the tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) and other targeted delivery ligands with the precision of oligonucleotides. Atrium Therapeutics' platform is designed to selectively target the underlying drivers of genetically driven cardiac diseases through targeted, non-viral delivery of small interfering RNA (siRNA). This approach builds upon learnings from delivery to the skeletal muscle and applies it for efficient delivery to the heart overcoming challenges associated with non-specific tissue delivery. The Company's pipeline consists of two precision cardiology candidates, ATR 1072 and ATR 1086, and two undisclosed research targets in rare cardiomyopathies. For more information about our RNA delivery platform, development pipeline and people, please visit https://atriumtherapeutics.com/ and engage with us on LinkedIn.

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SOURCE Atrium Therapeutics