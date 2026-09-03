Atreon Orthopedics® Adds Darin Johnson to Board of Directors

Proven Healthcare Executive Brings Track Record of Scaling Innovative Medical Device Technologies for Growth & Market Expansion

DUBLIN, Ohio, Sept. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Atreon Orthopedics®, Inc. ("Atreon Orthopedics" or the "Company"), today announced the addition of Darin Johnson, a proven healthcare executive and former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Exactech, Inc., to its Board of Directors. Johnson brings more than two decades of experience scaling global medical technology businesses across multiple orthopedic segments, positioning organizations for sustained growth and market expansion, and engaging the financial community to accelerate enterprise value creation.

Johnson is a known healthcare industry veteran, bringing a track record of results-oriented leadership and strategic business growth. He served as CEO and Board Member of Exactech, directing a global orthopedic implant and technology company with approximately 900 employees and operations across 13 countries.

"Darin is a rare combination of strategist, operator, and passionate people leader," said Ronald Bracken, Chief Executive Officer, Atreon Orthopedics, Inc. "His breadth of experience, from driving enterprise transformation to navigating regulatory, legal and commercial pathways, will be invaluable as Atreon accelerates commercialization of its Autobiologic™ platform and expands into new surgical indications."

Johnson's tenure at Exactech also included founding and scaling the company's Extremities Business Unit into its largest operating segment — growing the Equinoxe® shoulder platform from zero sales into a significant global franchise with nearly two decades of sustained double–digit growth across more than 20 countries. In addition to his CEO experience, Johnson served as a Board Director for JointMedica Ltd, supporting the company's commercialization strategy and governance for a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Breakthrough Device-designated hip resurfacing technology.

"I'm honored to join Atreon's Board at such a pivotal moment," said Johnson. "The potential for regenerative synthetics to disrupt substantial clinical markets is extraordinary. Atreon's Autobiologic matrices represent a meaningful biologic advancement in tissue remodeling and repair — a differentiated, scalable platform that can offer stronger, more consistent long–term outcomes across an array of surgical procedures. I look forward to supporting the team as they expand the platform, deepen clinical evidence, and broaden surgeon adoption."

Johnson began his career in investment banking and private equity at Morgan Keegan and Raymond James Capital, bringing a strong foundation in capital markets, M&A, and sponsor engagement. He holds a BA in Business Economics from Brown University.

About Atreon Orthopedics®

Atreon Orthopedics is a Dublin, Ohio-based medical technology company advancing a new category of synthetic healing solutions. Manufactured in the USA, our portfolio of Autobiologic™ matrices is engineered to optimize the biologic microenvironment, promote native tissue remodeling, and support more reliable healing outcomes. Built on electrospun scaffold technology, Atreon provides a consistent, fully synthetic alternative to tissue-derived products across orthopedic and wound care applications.

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SOURCE Atreon Orthopedics