Atrandi Biosciences Raises $25M Series A Led by Lux Capital to Drive the Future of Single-Cell Multiomics with Semi-Permeable Capsule Technology

Funding Led by Lux Capital, with participation from Vsquared Ventures, Practica Capital, Metaplanet and GRIDS Capital, to Drive Expansion in the U.S. and Scale Proprietary SPC Technology

Atrandi Biosciences’ Semi-Permeable Capsule (SPC) technology in action: SPCs selectively retain cells and nucleic acids while allowing small molecules to flow through. Atrandi Biosciences’ Semi-Permeable Capsule (SPC) technology in action: SPCs selectively retain cells and nucleic acids while allowing small molecules to flow through.

Atrandi Biosciences founders, driving innovation in single-cell analysis Atrandi Biosciences founders, driving innovation in single-cell analysis

Atrandi Biosciences Team Atrandi Biosciences Team

Atrandi Biosciences’ Semi-Permeable Capsule (SPC) technology in action: SPCs selectively retain cells and nucleic acids while allowing small molecules to flow through.

VILNIUS, Lithuania, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atrandi Biosciences , a life sciences company pioneering next-generation single-cell analysis technology, today announced a $25 million Series A funding round led by Lux Capital, with participation from Vsquared Ventures, Practica Capital, Metaplanet and GRIDS Capital. This investment will accelerate the company’s expansion into the U.S. market, support the growth of its semi-permeable capsule (SPC) technology , and advance new product development to enable breakthrough scientific discoveries.

Single-cell analysis has long been constrained by technological trade-offs. Traditional droplet-based microfluidics offer scalability but struggle with multi-step workflows, while plate-based methods provide flexibility but lack throughput. Atrandi’s SPC technology eliminates these limitations by encapsulating individual cells in permeable compartments, allowing researchers to conduct bulk-like reactions while maintaining single-cell resolution. This breakthrough approach redefines what is possible in single-cell research – enabling high-throughput, multi-step workflows for diverse applications in single-cell multiomics.

“Atrandi was founded to bridge a fundamental gap in biological research - the need for high-throughput, scalable technologies to manipulate and analyze single cells with precision,” said Juozas Nainys, Ph.D., CEO & Co-Founder, Atrandi Biosciences. “Our SPC technology is a fundamental breakthrough born from a need to overcome the limitations of existing single-cell analysis tools, giving researchers the possibility to generate rich datasets with unprecedented combination of throughput, multimodality and data quality. This funding enables us to broaden our product portfolio, strengthen our U.S. presence, and better serve our customers. We’re here to deliver on our vision and help realize the full potential of the Century of Biology.”

Atrandi’s platform already powers more than 200 research labs globally and has enabled new applications in eukaryotic and microbial genomics. With over 65 employees, the funding will enable the company to expand its U.S. customer base and establish a Boston office this year.

Atrandi’s flagship products include:

“Historically, scientists had to choose between the scale of their experiments and their complexity, but SPCs now enable both simultaneously,” said David Yang, Investor at Lux Capital. “By unlocking new single-cell analysis workflows through SPCs, Atrandi is empowering researchers to unlock new biological insights that will reshape our understanding of life and disease.”

“We are living in the century of biology, where advances in life sciences are rewriting the rules of medicine,” added Lise Rechsteiner, General Partner, Vsquared Ventures. “Atrandi Biosciences is bridging the gaps between genetic data, molecular activity, and cellular behavior, enabling breakthroughs that will drive the future of human health.”

Founded in 2016, Atrandi Biosciences has been committed to advancing the frontiers of biotechnology through innovations in sample preparation technology. With over 100 installations globally, spanning Europe and North America, and most recently into South Korea , the company is expanding its global reach by opening a new office in Boston this year to accelerate the adoption of its groundbreaking technologies.

About Semi-Permeable Capsules (SPC)

Atrandi’s Semi-Permeable Capsule (SPC) technology is transforming high-throughput single-cell research. These aqueous compartments, enclosed by a semi-permeable shell, isolate cells and nucleic acids while enabling the exchange of small molecules like enzymes and nutrients. This allows the convenience and flexibility of bulk handling while maintaining single-cell resolution. Designed for versatility, SPCs integrate seamlessly across diverse cell types and workflows, unlocking new possibilities for single-cell multiomics. SPC technology was designed to enable diverse applications. To accelerate scientific discovery we provide opportunities for customers to develop their own workflows as well as providing tailored solutions. The SPC Innovator Kit streamlines ultra-high-throughput cell isolation, empowering researchers to design and optimize assays with precision. Learn more: https://atrandi.com/technology/semi-permeable-capsules

About Atrandi Biosciences

Atrandi Biosciences is transforming single-cell analysis with its patented Semi-Permeable Capsule (SPC) technology, enabling scalable, true single-cell multiomics. By simplifying complex workflows, Atrandi accelerates discoveries in cellular heterogeneity, clonal evolution, microbiome diversity, microbial ecology, and more. Headquartered in Vilnius, Lithuania, the company is empowering scientists worldwide to push the boundaries of biological science. Its name, meaning “you discover” in Lithuanian, embodies the company’s mission to enable researchers to uncover the unknown. For more information, visit www.atrandi.com .

Media Contact

Kimberly Ha

KKH Advisors

917-291-5744

kimberly.ha@kkhadvisors.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c091d023-55d5-48ce-9fee-329fb9eea648

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bebc42fd-5545-4e36-b563-c041872942c0

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/13ae5c55-378b-4331-98eb-9696f3ca39c2

A video accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3b39122b-1c22-4ce8-9fa5-6dbaec6c2f66