ATM Equity Purchases by Pulse Biosciences’ Co-Chairmen Total Approximately $13.3 Million

HAYWARD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLSE), developer of nPulse™ technology using proprietary nanosecond pulsed field ablation (nsPFA™) energy, today announced its Co-Chairmen of the Board, Robert Duggan and Chief Executive Officer Paul LaViolette, completed purchases of Pulse Biosciences’ common stock through its at-the-market equity offering program (ATM) during the Company’s designated trading window.

In total, the Co-Chairmen acquired 675,233 shares of Pulse Biosciences’ common stock for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $13.3 million.

About Pulse Biosciences®

Pulse Biosciences is a novel bioelectric medicine company committed to health innovation that has the intention as well as potential to improve the quality of life for patients. The Company’s proprietary nPulse™ technology delivers nanosecond pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue as well as initiating regulated cell death. The Company is actively pursuing the development of its nPulse technology for use in the treatment of atrial fibrillation and in a select few other markets where it could have a profound positive impact on healthcare for both patients and providers.

Pulse Biosciences, nPulse, Vybrance, CellFX, Nano-Pulse Stimulation, NPS, nsPFA, CellFX nsPFA and the stylized logos are among the trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

Investor Contact:

Pulse Biosciences, Inc.

Jon Skinner, CFO

IR@pulsebiosciences.com

Or

Gilmartin Group

Philip Trip Taylor

415.937.5406

philip@gilmartinir.com