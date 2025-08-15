Athira Pharma Presents ATH-1105 Phase 1 Trial Results at ALS Nexus 2025

BOTHELL, Wash., Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHA), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegeneration, presented results from its Phase 1 clinical trial of ATH-1105 in healthy volunteers at the ALS Nexus 2025 conference in Dallas, Texas. ALS Nexus convenes leading experts from the ALS community, including researchers, healthcare professionals, advocates and individuals living with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), to connect and learn about advances in research, clinical care and advocacy.

ATH-1105 is the Company’s novel, orally available, CNS-penetrant, next-generation small molecule drug candidate designed to positively modulate the neurotrophic HGF system for the potential treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including ALS.

“The advancement of new treatment options for ALS is of vital importance to help prolong survival and improve quality of life of people living with ALS, and we are excited to be developing a potential novel approach with ATH-1105,” said Javier San Martin, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at Athira. “Our Phase 1 safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetic data are encouraging and support continued development of ATH-1105.”

Results from the Phase 1 trial of ATH-1105 demonstrated a favorable safety and tolerability profile as well as dose-proportional pharmacokinetics and CNS penetration. ATH-1105 has also demonstrated consistent and robust beneficial effects in preclinical models of ALS.

The clinical data were highlighted in a poster presentation titled, “Safety, Tolerability, and Pharmacokinetics of ATH-1105 in Health Volunteers,” presented by Kai-Bin Ooi, Director, Drug Development and Operations at Athira Pharma.

About the ATH-1105 Phase 1 Clinical Trial

The first-in-human Phase 1 (NCT06432647) double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial enrolled 80 healthy volunteers to evaluate single and multiple oral ascending doses of ATH-1105. The trial was completed in November 2024 and evaluated the safety and tolerability of ATH-1105 and included measurements of pharmacokinetic outcomes. The results of the Phase 1 trial showed that ATH-1105 demonstrated a favorable safety profile and was well-tolerated in healthy volunteers, supporting continued clinical development.



About Athira Pharma, Inc.



Athira Pharma, Inc., headquartered in the Seattle, Washington area, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegeneration. Athira aims to alter the course of neurological diseases by advancing its pipeline of drug candidates that modulate the neurotrophic HGF system. For more information, visit www.athira.com. You can also follow Athira on Facebook, LinkedIn, X and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

