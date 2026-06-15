Atara Biotherapeutics Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors - June 12, 2026

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATRA), a leader in T-cell immunotherapy, leveraging its novel allogeneic Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) T-cell platform to develop transformative therapies for patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced the departure of Carol Gallagher, Pharm D from its Board of Directors.

“On behalf of Atara and its Board of Directors, I want to express my gratitude to Carol for her dedication to our company and its shareholders over the past thirteen years,” said Cokey Nguyen, President and Chief Executive Officer of Atara. “Carol has been a pillar on the Board of Directors serving in multiple roles over the course of her tenure. We wish Carol continued success in her future endeavors.”

Atara also announced the appointment of Brian Cherry to its Board of Directors.

Brian Cherry has spent more than 25 years investing in and helping build businesses across a wide range of industries including healthcare, industrials, business services, financial services and consumer products. He has led buyout and growth equity investments in companies totaling over $25 billion in enterprise value. Previously, Mr. Cherry was a Managing Partner at Oak Hill Capital, a private equity firm. His board experience includes more than a dozen private and public companies, the U.S. Air Force Academy Foundation, and the Undergraduate Financial Aid Leadership Council at the University of Pennsylvania.

Mr. Cherry earned his BA from Princeton University and his MBA from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

Dr. Nguyen added, “Brian brings complementary expertise to the Board, his experience in capital allocation and strategic acquisitions supports our focus on creating long-term shareholder value. We look forward to him joining the board and working with our management team.”

About Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc.

Atara is harnessing the natural power of the immune system to develop off-the-shelf cell therapies for difficult-to-treat cancers and autoimmune conditions that can be rapidly delivered to patients from inventory. With cutting-edge science and differentiated approach, Atara is the first company in the world to receive regulatory approval of an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy. Our advanced and versatile T-cell platform does not require T-cell receptor or HLA gene editing and forms the basis of a diverse portfolio of investigational therapies that target EBV, the root cause of certain diseases. Atara is headquartered in Southern California. For more information, visit atarabio.com and follow @Atarabio on X and LinkedIn.

Investor and Media Relations

Amber Daugherty

Sr. Director, Strategy and Operations

adaugherty@atarabio.com