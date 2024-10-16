SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

atai Life Sciences to Participate in the 2024 Maxim Healthcare Virtual Summit

October 15, 2024 | 
1 min read

NEW YORK and BERLIN, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- atai Life Sciences (NASDAQ: ATAI) (“atai” or “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment of mental health disorders, today announced that Srinivas Rao, M.D., Ph.D., the Company’s Co-founder and Co-CEO, is scheduled to participate in the 2024 Maxim Healthcare Virtual Summit taking place from October 15 – 17, 2024. Details of the company’s participation:

Format: Virtual fireside chat
Date: Wednesday, October 16, 2024
Presentation Time: 3:30 P.M. EDT
Webcast: Register here

An archived replay will be available on the Investors section of the atai website under Events for up to 30 days.

About atai Life Sciences

atai is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment of mental health disorders and was founded as a response to the significant unmet need and lack of innovation in the mental health treatment landscape. atai is dedicated to efficiently developing innovative therapeutics to treat depression, anxiety, addiction, and other mental health disorders. By pooling resources and best practices, atai aims to responsibly accelerate the development of new medicines to achieve clinically meaningful and sustained behavioral change in mental health patients. atai’s vision is to heal mental health disorders so that everyone, everywhere can live a more fulfilled life. For more information, please visit www.atai.life.

Contact Information

Investor Contact:
IR@atai.life

Media Contact:
PR@atai.life

New York Europe Events
