AstronauTx builds executive team with appointment of experienced clinical development leader Michelle Mellion, MD as Chief Medical Officer

Brings more than 20 years of neurology, clinical development, and translational experience as AstronauTx prepares to advance its lead programmes into clinical development

AstronauTx also appoints Deb Gouveia as Vice President, Clinical Operations and Development Strategy to further strengthen clinical development capabilities

LONDON, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AstronauTx Ltd (“AstronauTx”), a biotechnology company developing therapeutics to treat Alzheimer's Disease and other neurological disorders by improving sleep architecture, announces the appointments of Dr. Michelle Mellion as Chief Medical Officer (CMO) and Deb Gouveia as Vice President, Clinical Operations and Development Strategy.

Dr. Mellion is a seasoned neurologist and clinical development leader, bringing more than two decades of experience across academia and the biotechnology industry. She has a strong track record of advancing innovative therapies for neurological and rare diseases, including neuromuscular disorders.

Most recently, Dr. Mellion held Chief Medical Officer roles at PepGen and EveryONE Medicines, where she led clinical development efforts for oligonucleotide therapeutics and individualised medicines for ultra-rare conditions. Earlier in her career, she held positions at Biogen, Vertex Pharmaceuticals and Fulcrum Therapeutics, contributing to programmes spanning remyelination, pain and facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD).

In her role as CMO at AstronauTx, Dr. Mellion will lead the clinical strategy and development activities, working closely with the executive and leadership teams to advance its pipeline into the clinic.

Ms. Gouveia brings more than 25 years of experience building and leading clinical operations, regulatory, quality, and development infrastructure across emerging biotechnology companies.

Jane Rhodes, Chief Executive Officer at AstronauTx commented: “Michelle’s appointment marks an important milestone for AstronauTx. Her track record in advancing therapies for neurological and rare diseases aligns strongly with our ambition to develop transformative treatments targeting sleep architecture. As we build out our clinical capabilities and progress our pipeline, the appointments of Michelle and Deb strengthen the expertise driving our transition into clinical‑stage development.”

Dr. Michelle Mellion, Chief Medical Officer at AstronauTx added: “AstronauTx represents a rare opportunity to help define an entirely new therapeutic category at the intersection of sleep biology and neurodegenerative disease. The Company’s innovative approach to leveraging slow-wave sleep modulation as a potential disease-modifying strategy is both scientifically compelling and strategically differentiated, and I am excited to work with the team to advance these programmes into clinical development.”

A neurologist by training, Dr. Mellion holds an honours degree in molecular biology from Colgate University and a medical degree from Wake Forest University School of Medicine, followed by advanced clinical training at Brown University.

AstronauTx’s approach is grounded in the use of quantifiable biological endpoints, including EEG-based sleep architecture metrics, combined with advanced data analytics to better understand the relationship between sleep and neurodegenerative disease. The Company is preparing to initiate clinical development of its pipeline of first-in-class therapies targeting sleep architecture as a treatment for Alzheimer’s disease and related neurological conditions.

For more information please contact:

Optimum Strategic Communications

Nick Bastin, Katie Flint, Katherine Bliss

astronautx@optimumcomms.com

+44 20 3922 1906

About AstronauTx Ltd

AstronauTx’s is targeting sleep architecture as a therapeutic approach to treat neurological disease. Our thesis is that changes in sleep architecture underpin disease and that sleep is a modifiable risk factor for chronic neurodegeneration. By improving slow wave sleep quality, we aim to slow cognitive decline associated with aging and dementia. Our approach is grounded in a combination of well-defined, quantifiable biological endpoints, such as EEG-based sleep architecture metrics and measurable improvements in cognitive function and glymphatic flow.

Founded by SV Health’s Dementia Discovery Fund, AstronauTx completed a £48 million/$61 million Series A financing in October 2023, led by the Novartis Venture Fund, with participation from SV’s Dementia Discovery Fund, MPM BioImpact, Brandon Capital, EQT Life Sciences and Bristol Myers Squibb. For more information, visit our website.