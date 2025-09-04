SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Astria Therapeutics to Present Initial Data from Phase 1a Trial of STAR-0310 at Upcoming European Academy of Dermatology & Venereology Congress 2025

September 4, 2025 | 
1 min read

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:ATXS), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing life-changing therapies for allergic and immunologic diseases, today announced that it will present initial data from the Phase 1a trial of STAR-0310 at the European Academy of Dermatology & Venereology (EADV) Congress 2025, taking place September 17-20, 2025 in Paris, France.



Stephan Weidinger, M.D., Ph.D., Director and Chair of the Department of Dermatology and Allergy at the University Medical Center Kiel, Schleswig-Holstein, will present initial results from the Phase 1a trial of STAR-0310 in healthy participants in a late-breaking oral presentation titled, “Demonstration of Early Proof-of-Concept for STAR-0310, a Long-Acting OX40 Receptor Antagonist: Initial Safety, PK, and PD Results from a Phase 1a Trial.” The presentation will take place at 2:15pm CEST on Wednesday, September 17th in the Paris Nord room.

About Astria Therapeutics:

Astria Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company, and our mission is to bring life-changing therapies to patients and families affected by allergic and immunologic diseases. Our lead program, navenibart (STAR-0215), is a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein in clinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. Our second program, STAR-0310, is an investigational monoclonal antibody OX40 antagonist in clinical development for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. Learn more about our company on our website, www.astriatx.com, or follow us on Instagram @AstriaTx and on Facebook and LinkedIn.


Contacts

Investor Relations and Media:
Elizabeth Higgins
investors@astriatx.com

Massachusetts Phase I Events Data
Astria Therapeutics
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Hand holding a puzzle piece shaped like a brain, sunlight shining through in a forest setting.
ALS
New Wave of ALS Therapies Signals Renaissance After Incremental Regression
September 2, 2025
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Image of Harvard University and pedestrian bridge on Charles River in Cambridge, Massachusetts
Labor market
Massachusetts R&D, Biomanufacturing Jobs Fell in ’24: Report
August 27, 2025
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH CRESSET
Why AI Won’t Save the 90% of Clinical Trials That Still Fail
August 21, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Lori Ellis
Photo of Boston, Massachusetts, at the Boston Harbor and Financial District with a mix of contemporary and historic architecture.
Job Trends
9 Companies Hiring Now in Massachusetts
August 21, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Chantal Dresner