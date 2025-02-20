Astria Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology and World Allergy Organization Joint Congress

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:ATXS), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing life-changing therapies for allergic and immunologic diseases, today announced that it will present three posters at the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (AAAAI) and World Allergy Organization (WAO) Joint Congress in San Diego, California on March 2, 2025.





Markus Magerl, M.D., Professor of Dermatology and Allergy at the Charité Universitätsmedizin Berlin Institute of Allergology, will present the design of the global Phase 3 trial of navenibart in a presentation of poster number 617 titled, “ALPHA-ORBIT – A Phase 3, Multicenter, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Trial to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of Navenibart in Adolescent and Adult Participants with Type 1 and Type 2 Hereditary Angioedema (HAE).”

Joshua S. Jacobs, M.D., Medical Director of Allergy and Asthma Clinical Research, Inc., will present attack severity reduction data from the ALPHA-STAR Phase 1b/2 trial of navenibart in a presentation of poster number 606 titled, “Treatment with Navenibart (STAR-0215) Reduces Attack Severity and Use of Rescue Medication in Patients with Hereditary Angioedema (HAE): Interim Results from the ALPHA-STAR Trial.”

Chunxia Lily Zhao, Ph.D., Director of Antibody Discovery at Astria Therapeutics, will present information on the profile of STAR-0310 in poster number 697 titled, “Preclinical Data Supporting the Differentiated Profile of STAR-0310, a Novel OX40 Antagonistic Monoclonal Antibody.”

All three presentations will take place in a poster session titled “Atopic Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis, Urticaria, Angioedema” beginning at 9:45am PST on March 2, 2025, in the Convention Center, Ground Level, Hall A.

About Astria Therapeutics:

Astria Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company, and our mission is to bring life-changing therapies to patients and families affected by allergic and immunologic diseases. Our lead program, navenibart (STAR-0215), is a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein in clinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. Our second program, STAR-0310, is a monoclonal antibody OX40 antagonist in clinical development for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. Learn more about our company on our website, www.astriatx.com, or follow us on Instagram @AstriaTx and on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Contacts



Astria:

Investor Relations and Media:

Elizabeth Higgins

investors@astriatx.com