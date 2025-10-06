Astria Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming 2025 HAEi Regional Conference EMEA

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:ATXS), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing life-changing therapies for allergic and immunologic diseases, today announced that it will present one poster and one oral presentation at the 2025 HAEi Regional Conference EMEA, taking place October 10-12, 2025 in Rome, Italy.

Dr. William Lumry, M.D., ARA Research Center, Dallas, TX, United States of America, will share information on the global Phase 3 trial of navenibart in a presentation of a poster titled, “ALPHA-ORBIT - a Phase 3, Multicenter, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Trial to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of Navenibart in Participants with HAE.” The poster will be presented on Friday, October 10 at 6:30pm CEST.

Dr. Lumry will also present initial information on the safety and efficacy of navenibart in an oral presentation titled, “Results From The ALPHA-STAR Trial, A Phase 1b/2 Single And Multiple Dose Study To Assess The Safety, Tolerability, Clinical Activity, Pharmacokinetics, Pharmacodynamics, And Immunogenicity Of Navenibart In Participants With Hereditary Angioedema (HAE).” The oral presentation will take place on Saturday, October 11 at 9:45am CEST.

About Astria Therapeutics:

Astria Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company, and our mission is to bring life-changing therapies to patients and families affected by allergic and immunologic diseases. Our lead program, navenibart (STAR-0215), is a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein in clinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. Our second program, STAR-0310, is an investigational monoclonal antibody OX40 antagonist in clinical development for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. Learn more about our company on our website, www.astriatx.com, or follow us on Instagram @AstriaTx and on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Investor Relations and Media:

Elizabeth Higgins

investors@astriatx.com