Astria Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Provides a Corporate Update

“Delivering on navenibart's best-in-class potential is our top priority, and enrollment in the global Phase 3 ALPHA-ORBIT trial is well underway with active sites across the U.S., U.K., Canada, Hong Kong, and South Africa” said Jill C. Milne, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer at Astria Therapeutics. "We are encouraged by the strong enthusiasm from patients and physicians, including at the recent HAEA conference, where we had the opportunity to engage with the HAE community. We were also thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Kaken. Their expertise supports our ongoing Phase 3 enrollment, contributes to strengthening our financial position, and may ultimately help expand global patient access to navenibart.”

Navenibart (STAR-0215)

In August, Astria announced that it has exclusively licensed development and commercialization rights in Japan to Kaken Pharmaceutical for navenibart. Under the agreement, Astria will receive an upfront payment of $16 million, with the potential for an additional $16 million in total commercialization and sales milestones. In addition to these payments, Astria is also eligible for tiered royalties with the royalty rate as a percentage of net sales up to 30%, and partial Phase 3 cost reimbursement.

The navenibart Phase 3 program consists of the ALPHA-ORBIT Phase 3 trial and the ORBIT-EXPANSE long-term trial, which are designed to support registration globally. ALPHA-ORBIT is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study evaluating the efficacy and safety of navenibart over a 6-month treatment period, with dosing arms every 3 months (Q3M) and every 6 months (Q6M). Enrollment is ongoing and top-line results are expected in early 2027. After completing ALPHA-ORBIT, eligible patients may continue into the open-label ORBIT-EXPANSE study, which includes 6 months of additional treatment followed by a patient-centric flexible dosing phase.

Positive initial results from the ongoing ALPHA-SOLAR long-term open-label trial of navenibart were presented at the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) Annual Congress. All 16 ALPHA-STAR target enrollment participants continued into ALPHA-SOLAR and the results are highly consistent with ALPHA-STAR - showing robust overall reduction in monthly attack rates (92% mean and 97% median) and a well-tolerated safety profile.

STAR-0310

Astria is developing STAR-0310, an investigational high-potency and long-acting monoclonal antibody OX40 antagonist that incorporates YTE technology, for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD) and potentially other indications. STAR-0310 was intentionally designed to capitalize on the learnings of OX40 receptor and OX40 ligand programs with the goal of having the best overall OX40 therapy.

The Company initiated a Phase 1a clinical trial of STAR-0310 in healthy subjects in January 2025. The Phase 1a trial is intended to assess the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and immunogenicity of STAR-0310 in healthy adult participants, with early proof-of-concept (POC) results expected in the third quarter of 2025.

Data presented at the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) annual congress support STAR-0310 as a potential best-in-class OX40 antagonist, with a unique allosteric inhibition mechanism, enhanced disruption of OX40/OX40L signaling compared to other agents, and pure antagonistic activity without agonism. These findings, along with previously reported low ADCC activity and robust cytokine suppression, highlight STAR-0310’s differentiated profile and its potential to achieve deeper inhibition of T cell responses.

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Cash Position: As of June 30, 2025, Astria had cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $259.2 million, compared to $328.1 million as of December 31, 2024. The Company expects that its cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments as of June 30, 2025, together with the Kaken upfront payment and expected reimbursement of a portion of the Company’s Phase 3 program costs, will be sufficient to fund its current operating plan into 2028, including (i) for navenibart, support for all program activities through completion of our ALPHA-ORBIT Phase 3 trial, including activities related to the planned ORBIT-EXPANSE long-term trial and Phase 3 development and testing of drug device combinations, and (ii) for STAR-0310, the completion of the ongoing Phase 1a clinical trial of healthy subjects. Net cash used in operating activities for the three months ended June 30, 2025 was $36.1 million, compared to $16.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024.

R&D Expenses: Research and development expenses were $25.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $20.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The increase in research and development expenses was attributed to an increase in navenibart expenses related to the support of the ALPHA-ORBIT clinical trial and employee expenses, partially due to increases in stock-based compensation and company growth to support the advancement of our programs, during the three months ended June 30, 2025.

G&A Expenses: General and administrative expenses were $9.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $8.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The increase in general and administrative expenses was attributable to company growth to support the advancement of our programs, stock-based compensation and other professional services.

Operating Loss: Loss from operations was $35.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $28.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Net Loss: Net loss was $33.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to a net loss of $24.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Net Loss Per Share Basic and Diluted: Net loss per share basic and diluted was $0.57 for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to a net loss basic and diluted of $0.43 per share for the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Operating expenses: Research and development $ 25,945 $ 20,709 $ 53,731 $ 36,435 General and administrative 9,875 8,094 19,084 16,518 Total operating expenses 35,820 28,803 72,815 52,953 Loss from operations (35,820 ) (28,803 ) (72,815 ) (52,953 ) Other income (expense): Interest and investment income 2,889 4,647 6,235 8,888 Other expense, net (121 ) (16 ) (181 ) (35 ) Total other income, net 2,768 4,631 6,054 8,853 Net loss (33,052 ) (24,172 ) (66,761 ) (44,100 ) Net loss per share attributable to common shareholders - basic and diluted $ (0.57 ) $ (0.43 ) $ (1.15 ) $ (0.81 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding used in net loss per share - basic and diluted 58,005,312 56,485,962 58,005,312 54,390,364

Astria Therapeutics, Inc.

Selected Consolidated Balance Sheets Data

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

June 30, December 31, 2025 2024 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 76,319 $ 59,820 Short-term investments 182,859 268,312 Right-of-use asset 4,546 5,114 Other current and long-term assets 18,200 9,117 Total assets 281,924 342,363 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current portion of operating lease liabilities 1,399 1,384 Long term portion of operating lease liabilities 3,367 3,969 Other current and long-term liabilities 16,645 17,747 Total liabilities 21,411 23,100 Total stockholders’ equity $ 260,513 $ 319,263

Astria Therapeutics, Inc.

Selected Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Data

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 Net cash used in operating activities $ (70,076 ) $ (35,885 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 86,575 (194,334 ) Net cash provided by financing activities - 141,901 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 16,499 $ (88,318 )

