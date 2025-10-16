AstraZeneca unveils expanded manufacturing facility in Texas

$445 million investment will support global manufacturing of Lokelma

COPPELL, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AstraZeneca today announces the unveiling of its newly-expanded, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Coppell, Texas. The expansion project will double the production of Lokelma for the benefit of patients in the United States and around the world.

The investment of $445 million to expand the facility follows the groundbreaking last week at AstraZeneca’s manufacturing facility in Albemarle County, Virginia. Both are part of AstraZeneca’s $50 billion investment in US R&D and manufacturing over the next five years that was announced in July 2025.

Jim Fox, Senior Vice President, Americas Supply Operations, AstraZeneca, said: “Our manufacturing facility in Coppell serves as both a critical pillar in global healthcare and has played an important role in supporting the local workforce over the past 10 years. The expansion underscores our commitment to patients and support for Texas’ long-term vision for scientific growth and innovation.”

AstraZeneca’s Coppell facility is the sole global manufacturing facility of Lokelma to more than 50 countries around the world. The facility employs more than 250 people. Through the expansion and development of a new 9,000 square foot building, two novel manufacturing lines will be added along with enhancements to support drug substance and drug product laboratory testing, warehousing, additional manufacturing utilities and administrative space.

At an event marking the unveiling of the expanded facility, Learning Undefeated, an AstraZeneca STEM education partner, will also showcase their interactive educational mobile lab Breakout Box: Manufacturing Mission. Designed to inspire the next generation of STEM leaders by providing an immersive experience for students to explore the world of high-paying and high-demand manufacturing careers, the mobile lab includes everything from welding to data analytics and robotics and will be available to local schools in Texas.

Notes

AstraZeneca in the US

The US is AstraZeneca’s largest market by sales and is also home to 19 R&D, manufacturing and commercial sites. The Company’s US workforce exceeds more than 25,000 people and supports more than 100,000 jobs overall across the country. In 2025, AstraZeneca created approximately $20 billion of overall value to the American economy.

AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology, Rare Diseases and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology. Based in Cambridge, UK, AstraZeneca's innovative medicines are sold in more than 125 countries and used by millions of patients worldwide. Please visit www.astrazeneca-us.com and follow the Company on social media @AstraZeneca.

Media Inquiries

