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Astrana Health, Inc. Schedules 2026 Second Quarter Financial Results Release and Conference Call

July 15, 2026 | 
2 min read

ALHAMBRA, Calif., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Astrana Health, Inc. ("Astrana," and together with its subsidiaries and affiliated entities, the "Company") (NASDAQ: ASTH), a physician-centric, technology-enabled healthcare company empowering providers to deliver accessible, high-quality, and high-value care to all, today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, after the close of the stock market on Thursday, August 6, 2026. The Company will discuss those results on a conference call at 2:30 p.m. PT/5:30 p.m. ET that same day.

Astrana Health

Participant Dial-in Numbers: 877-858-9810 / +1 201-689-8517

To access the call, please dial in approximately five minutes before start time. An accompanying slide presentation will be available in PDF format on the "IR Calendar" page of the Company's website (https://ir.astranahealth.com/news-events/ir-calendar) after issuance of the earnings release.

Webcast:

The call will also be available via online webcast at: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=w7Ip0KQB

Those who are unable to attend the live conference call may access the recording at the above webcast link, which will be made available shortly after the conclusion of the call.

About Astrana Health, Inc.

Astrana Health is a physician-centric, AI-powered healthcare company committed to delivering high-quality, patient-centered care. Built from the physician's perspective, Astrana combines its scalable care delivery infrastructure, proprietary technology platform, and aligned provider networks to enable proactive, preventive care at scale - improving patient outcomes, enhancing patient experiences, supporting provider well-being, and driving greater value across the healthcare system.

Today, Astrana supports more than 20,000 providers and approximately 1.55 million patients in value-based care arrangements through its affiliated provider networks, management services organization, and integrated care delivery clinics spanning primary, specialty, and ancillary care. Together, Astrana is building the healthcare system we all deserve - one that delivers better care, better experiences, and better outcomes for all. For more information, visit www.astranahealth.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Investor Relations

investors@astranahealth.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/astrana-health-inc-schedules-2026-second-quarter-financial-results-release-and-conference-call-302825414.html

SOURCE Astrana Health, Inc.

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