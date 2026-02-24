ASTRA Therapeutics appoints Industry Leader Fabian Kausche as Chairman of the Board of Directors

Fabian Kausche Dr. Fabian Kausche, a distinguished animal health executive, joins ASTRA Therapeutics.

Dr. Fabian Kausche, a distinguished animal health executive, joins ASTRA Therapeutics to strengthen strategic leadership and long-term value creation.

Appointment reinforces ASTRA Therapeutics’ commitment to building a scalable, globally competitive animal health company focused on precision anti-parasitic innovation.

Villigen, Switzerland, 24 February 2026 – ASTRA Therapeutics AG today announced the appointment of Dr. Fabian Kausche as Chairman of its Board of Directors, reinforcing the company’s governance and strategic leadership as it advances its precision parasitology platform toward global scale.

Fabian Kausche brings decades of executive leadership across animal and human health, with deep expertise in R&D governance, portfolio strategy, and organizational transformation. He has repeatedly led large, multinational R&D organizations through growth, integration, and strategic repositioning. Complementing this corporate background, he also brings hands-on startup and transaction experience, having served as Chairman of the Board of PetMedix and guiding the company through its strategic development and successful acquisition by Zoetis. This combination of global leadership and entrepreneurial value-creation experience provides highly relevant strategic perspective and makes him an ideal leader for ASTRA Therapeutics as it advances toward its next phase of growth.

“Fabian’s leadership experience at the highest levels of global animal health R&D brings exactly the strategic depth we need at this stage. His ability to build high-performing teams and align innovation with disciplined governance will be instrumental as we continue advancing ASTRA Therapeutics’ mission to redefine precision in parasitology,” said Natacha Gaillard, PhD, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of ASTRA Therapeutics.

Fabian Kausche commented: “ASTRA Therapeutics combines scientific differentiation with a clear strategic vision. The company’s precision approach to parasitology directly addresses one of the most urgent challenges in animal health – resistance to existing therapies. I look forward to working closely with the team to strengthen governance, advance the pipeline, and help realize the company’s long-term potential.”

Following the successful closing of its CHF 7.75 million seed financing round in July 2025, ASTRA Therapeutics is deliberately strengthening its Board of Directors and governance framework to support scaling, global partnerships, and future capital formation. The company is building the institutional foundation required to translate its ParaX® platform into differentiated, globally competitive animal health products and durable shareholder value.

Ashwani Sharma, PhD, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of ASTRA Therapeutics, added: “As we advance our pipeline and prepare for our Series A financing, it is essential that our governance evolves in step with our scientific progress. Fabian’s track record in managing multi-billion-dollar R&D organizations and leading complex integrations provides strong strategic guidance as we position ASTRA Therapeutics for disciplined growth, successful capital formation, and sustained long-term value creation.”

Contact

Beatrix Benz

+41 79 256 77 73

media@astratherapeutics.com

About Dr. Fabian Kausche

Fabian Kausche brings several decades of senior executive experience in animal and human health research and development. He previously served as Global Head of R&D for Novartis Animal Health, Merial, and Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health, where he led large multinational organizations and oversaw the integration of the industry’s largest R&D structure.

His track record spans innovation strategy, R&D governance, portfolio optimization, and organizational transformation, with a strong focus on aligning scientific excellence with sustainable business growth. He currently leads FK Consulting, LLC, advising private equity firms, venture funds, and growth-stage companies on product innovation, governance structures, and operational effectiveness.

Fabian Kausche also served as Deputy Director General for Research and Innovation at the International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI) in Nairobi, leading global research initiatives to address livestock health challenges in emerging markets. He holds multiple board and advisory roles across the global animal health ecosystem.

He holds a veterinary degree from the University of Veterinary Medicine Hannover, an M.Sc. from Iowa State University, and a German PhD (Dr. med. vet.). Having completed the Advanced Management Program, he is also an alumni of Harvard Business School.

About Astra Therapeutics AG

ASTRA Therapeutics is a Swiss biotechnology company based at the Park InnovAARE innovation campus in Villigen, Switzerland that designs novel precision drugs against eukaryotic pathogens based on its proprietary platform ParaX®, with a focus on applications in Animal Health.

The company is backed by MIG Capital AG, a leading German venture capital firm, alongside US-based Digitalis Ventures and Borealis Ventures, as well as Kickfund, and Venture Kick.

For more information, please visit www.astratherapeutics.com

