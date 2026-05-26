Astellas Announces Five-Year Corporate Strategic Plan to Deliver Greater VALUE Faster for Patients and Position Itself as a Sustainable Growth Company

- Company sets ambition to achieve pipeline-led, record-high revenues by the mid-2030s -

- CSP2026 is a growth strategy that will deliver profitable growth and generate cash, accelerate pipeline-led growth, allocate profit with discipline, and enhance enterprise productivity -

- Goals include initiating 10+ Phase 3 or pivotal studies by FY2030, delivering more than 4.3 trillion yen cumulative core OP before R&D, doubling revenue from Strategic Brands, and achieving minimum annual 2 yen dividend increase -

TOKYO, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Astellas Pharma Inc. (TSE: 4503, President and CEO: Naoki Okamura, "Astellas") today announced its Corporate Strategic Plan (CSP2026), a five-year growth strategy designed to create and deliver greater VALUE for patients around the world.

Naoki Okamura, President and CEO, Astellas



"Astellas is well positioned to deliver strong performance and greater VALUE faster for patients through 2030 and beyond. With Strategic Brands driving momentum and a pipeline built on new targets, advanced modalities and precision approaches, we are primed to achieve record-high revenue in the mid-2030s – driven by pipeline-led growth – while addressing areas of high unmet medical need."

CSP2026 Overview (FY2026 – FY2030)

Key Deliverables:

Start 10+ Phase 3 or pivotal studies by FY2030 5+ Phase 3 or pivotal studies by FY2027

Achieve 4.3T+ yen cumulative Core operating profit (OP) before R&D expenses Revenue from Strategic Brands doubled versus FY2025 Recurring cost optimization target of 200.0 billion yen 50 percent Core OP before R&D expenses vs. revenue

Continue to raise dividend Minimum annual 2 yen dividend increase



To achieve these Key Deliverables, Astellas has set four Strategic Goals.

Deliver profitable growth and generate cash



Under CSP2026, Astellas aims to maximize revenue through its high-margin Strategic Brands (PADCEV, IZERVAY, VYLOY, VEOZAH, and XOSPATA). The company expects to double their sales in FY2030 compared with FY2025. Growth drivers include potential new indications for PADCEV and VYLOY, as well as new launches of Strategic Brands in growth markets. Together, these Strategic Brands provide a sustainable source of profitable growth and generate capital to support pipeline-led growth.

Accelerate pipeline-led growth



Astellas will drive growth from FY2029 through its pipeline assets, supported by accelerated R&D investment. From the end of FY2024 through FY2025, multiple programs generated through the Focus Area approach achieved clinical Proof of Concept (PoC) and progressed into Phase 3 trials. During the CSP2026 period, Astellas aims to start 10+ Phase 3 or pivotal studies, with 5+ Phase 3 or pivotal studies initiated by FY2027, through continued investment in R&D and improvements in its productivity. In addition to its in-house drug discovery efforts, the company is also executing targeted and strategic business development initiatives to strengthen the later-stage pipeline value. Astellas aims to realize pipeline revenue potential of approximately 1 trillion yen in the mid-2030s.

Allocate cash with discipline



CSP2026 will enable Astellas to fund growth and deliver sustainable shareholder value. Astellas expects to achieve 30 percent core OP margin by FY2027 and deliver more than 4.3 trillion yen in core OP before R&D expenses over the CSP2026 period, providing a strong internal funding base for its strategy. The company will transform its cost structure, maintaining 50 percent core operating profit before R&D investment, which will allow flexibility to increase R&D investment as the pipeline progresses. Astellas will target 200 billion yen in cumulative cost optimization over the CSP2026 period to achieve and maintain profitability, investment into growth and return to shareholders. Astellas will continue to increase the annual dividend by at least 2 yen for shareholder returns.

Enhance Enterprise Productivity



With CSP2026, Astellas will build on its ways of working, cultural foundation, and corporate governance. Astellas has accelerated the delivery of outcomes across the value chain through an organizational transformation to align around the patient axis. Astellas is also evolving its operating model, including delegating decision-making authority to cross-functional Asset Maximization Teams. With a strong organizational foundation, and with the company's Values and Behaviors serving as its compass, Astellas will deliver sustainable growth and fulfill its VISION to be 'on the forefront of healthcare change to turn innovative science into VALUE for patients.'

For more information about CSP2026, visit www.astellas.com/en/about/corporate-strategic-plan.

About Astellas



Astellas is a global life sciences company committed to turning innovative science into VALUE for patients. We provide transformative therapies in disease areas that include oncology, ophthalmology, urology, immunology and women's health. Through our research and development programs, we are pioneering new healthcare solutions for diseases with high unmet medical need. Learn more at www.astellas.com.

Cautionary Notes



In this press release, statements made with respect to current plans, estimates, strategies and beliefs and other statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements about the future performance of Astellas. These statements are based on management's current assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available to it and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: (i) changes in general economic conditions and in laws and regulations, relating to pharmaceutical markets, (ii) currency exchange rate fluctuations, (iii) delays in new product launches, (iv) the inability of Astellas to market existing and new products effectively, (v) the inability of Astellas to continue to effectively research and develop products accepted by customers in highly competitive markets, and (vi) infringements of Astellas' intellectual property rights by third parties. Information about pharmaceutical products (including products currently in development) which is included in this press release is not intended to constitute an advertisement or medical advice.

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SOURCE Astellas Pharma Inc.