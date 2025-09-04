SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Assertio to Participate in the HC Wainwright and Lake Street Conferences in September 2025

September 4, 2025 
LAKE FOREST, Ill., Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assertio Holdings, Inc. (“Assertio” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ASRT) announced that members of its management team will host investor meetings at two investor conferences in New York City during September 2025.

Company management will host investor meetings at the HC Wainwright Conference on Wednesday, September 10, 2025, taking place at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel. Investors can register and request meetings via their HC Wainwright representative.

The Company will also participate in investor meetings at the Lake Street Capital Markets BIG9 Conference, taking place September 11, 2025 at the Yale Club New York City. Investors can register and request meetings through their Lake Street representative.

About Assertio

Assertio is a pharmaceutical company with comprehensive commercial capabilities offering differentiated products designed to address patients’ needs. Our focus is on supporting patients by marketing products in oncology, neurology, and pain management. To learn more about Assertio, visit www.assertiotx.com.

Investor Contact

Matt Kreps, Managing Director
Darrow Associates
M: 214-597-8200
mkreps@darrowir.com


