SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Assertio Holdings, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results on March 16, 2026

March 4, 2026 | 
1 min read

LAKE FOREST, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Assertio Holdings, Inc. (“Assertio”) (Nasdaq: ASRT) today announced that it will release fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results on Monday, March 16, 2026, after the market close. Following the release of its financial results, Assertio’s management will host a live webcast of the earnings conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

To access the live webcast, conference call information, and other materials, please visit Assertio’s investor relations website at http://investor.assertiotx.com/overview/default.aspx. Please connect at least 10 minutes prior to the live webcast to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be needed to access the webcast. For those wishing to join by telephone only, please dial +1 (646) 307-1963. The call ID is 3278948.

A webcast replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the call on Assertio’s investor website.

About Assertio

Assertio is a pharmaceutical company with comprehensive commercial capabilities offering differentiated products designed to address patients’ needs. Our focus is on supporting patients by marketing products in oncology, neurology, and pain management. To learn more about Assertio, visit www.assertiotx.com.


Contacts

Investor Contact
Longacre Square Partners
assertio@longacresquare.com

Southern California Illinois Earnings
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Illustration showing line of people leaving, standing on top of hand pointing their way out
Layoffs
BioAtla Axes 70% of Staff, Explores Strategic Options
March 2, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Businessman facing gap obstacle to achieve his goal. Obstacle and overcome concept vector illustration
Earnings
After Sarepta’s Annus Horribilis, Elevidys Sales Expected To Continue Downward Spiral
February 26, 2026
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
New Opportunity, Businessman Walks Up Stairs Finds Exit Big Door
C-suite
Sarepta CEO Doug Ingram To Step Down as Muscular Dystrophy Mission Hits Home
February 25, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
A bottle of a vaccine on a reflective surface with the illuminated red outline of the world map in red - 3D render
Vaccines
Moderna’s mRNA Tech Could Boost Flu Shot Efficacy. Americans Will Have To Wait
February 16, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong