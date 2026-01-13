Assertio Holdings, Inc. Regains Compliance With Nasdaq Listing Requirements

LAKE FOREST, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Assertio Holdings, Inc. (“Assertio” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ASRT) today announced that it has received confirmation from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) that the Company has regained compliance with all applicable listing requirements.

As of January 12, 2026, Nasdaq has determined that Assertio has regained compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Rule, which requires the Company’s common stock maintains a minimum bid price of $1.00 per share for a minimum of ten consecutive days, and that the matter is now closed.

Mark Reisenauer, Chief Executive Officer of Assertio: “We are pleased to have regained compliance with applicable listing requirements. Importantly, we accomplished this efficiently with the successful completion of our December 2025 reverse stock-split, while preserving capital allocation flexibility.”

