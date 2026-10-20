Aspivix Joins the Afaxys GPO to Expand Access to carevix® Across the U.S. Public Health Community

The new agreement gives Afaxys members access to carevix®, an FDA-cleared cervical stabilizer, clinically proven to reduce pain and bleeding during IUD insertion procedures.

LOS ANGELES , Oct. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspivix, a medical technology company dedicated to modernizing gynecology with gentle in mind, and Afaxys, today announced an agreement making carevix® available to all Afaxys members across the United States.

The agreement brings together two organizations committed to improving sexual and reproductive healthcare. Through Afaxys, community and public health providers will have streamlined access to carevix®, offering a gentler approach to cervical stabilization during intrauterine device (IUD) placement and other transcervical procedures.

A Modern Alternative to a Century-Old Tool

carevix® is the world's first clinically proven suction-based cervical stabilizer, designed as a modern alternative to the century-old tenaculum, a sharp-toothed forceps still widely used in gynecology.

Clinical studies have demonstrated that the gentle suction technology is associated with an up to 73% reduction in pain and a 83% reduction in bleeding during IUD insertion compared with the traditional tenaculum.

By making carevix® accessible through the Afaxys GPO (Group Purchasing Organization), the agreement creates a new pathway for adoption among its members, including community and public health providers.

Supporting the Shift Toward Patient-Centered Pain Care



The agreement aligns with the patient-centered direction of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists' 2025 Clinical Consensus1 on pain management for in-office uterine and cervical procedures. ACOG emphasizes counseling patients about potential pain, shared decision-making, and offering individualized pain-management options.

For Afaxys members, access to carevix® offers a practical way to integrate gentler cervical stabilization into existing clinical workflows and pain-management strategy.

carevix® will help healthcare teams address patient concerns about IUD insertion, and support a more positive care experience.

"Joining forces with the Afaxys GPO is an important milestone in our mission to make gentler gynecological care available to more women across the USA. Together, we are on a mission to accelerate access to an innovation designed to improve the IUD experience and give more patients the care they deserve."



Mathieu Horras, CEO of Aspivix

Evidence From Clinical Trials to Routine Practice

carevix® is backed by robust global clinical data, real-world evidence and patient experience.

A prospective post-marketing study evaluated 1,123 IUD placements across 19 centers, including sites in the United States. Overall, 94% of participants were satisfied with their experience, up to 73% reported less pain than expected, and 82% of healthcare professionals were satisfied with carevix®, citing ease of use, visibility, and low patient discomfort.

For Afaxys members, these findings support carevix® as a practical, evidence-based option that can be integrated into routine IUD workflows while helping community and public health providers deliver a gentler, more patient-centered experience.

Expanding Access to a Gentler Option

Afaxys GPO was built to serve community and public health providers by connecting members with mission-critical products and services. The addition of carevix® gives members access to an evidence-based cervical stabilization option designed to support patient comfort without changing the fundamental steps of the IUD procedure.

Afaxys members can request a complimentary carevix® sample and obtain product or ordering support by contacting contactus@aspivix.com.



Additional information is available at www.aspivix.com.

About Aspivix

Aspivix is a pioneering FemTech company dedicated to modernizing women's healthcare worldwide by developing innovative medical devices like carevix®, designed to transform gynecological procedures through safer and less painful solutions that enhance quality of care and empower women to take control of their health.

carevix® is Aspivix's clinically proven cervical stabilizer, featuring soft-suction technology as a modern and gentler alternative to the traditional cervical tenaculum. In a multicenter randomized controlled trial published in Contraception (2023), carevix significantly reduced pain and bleeding during IUD placement compared to the tenaculum.



carevix® has received FDA clearance, CE-Mark, MHRA, and ANVISA approval, and is available for commercialization in the U.S., Switzerland, UK, and Benelux.



The device has also earned recognition as one of TIME magazine’s Best Inventions of 2024 and was honored with the iF Design Award 2022, underscoring its impact and innovative design.

For more information, visit www.aspivix.com

1 https://www.acog.org/news/news-releases/2025/05/acog-releases-new-recommendations-on-pain-management-for-iud-insertions-other-in-office-gynecologic-procedures

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SOURCE Aspivix SA