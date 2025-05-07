Aspen Neuroscience to Present at the International Society for Gene & Cell Therapy (ISCT) Annual Meeting

Presentations Cover Automated Manufacturing of Aspen's Autologous iPSC-derived Neuron Replacement Therapy for Parkinson's Disease

SAN DIEGO and NEW ORLEANS, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen Neuroscience scientists, led by Chief Scientific Officer Xiaokui Zhang, Ph.D., will present at the International Society for Gene & Cell Therapy (ISCT) Annual Meeting, held this week May 7-10 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. The meeting Is the largest global cell and gene translation conference of the year, with attendees from academia, the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries.

Aspen's ISCT presentations will cover automated manufacturing of autologous iPSC-derived neuron replacement therapies

The presentations at ISCT focus on Aspen's development of automated production of iPSC-derived cell therapies, including ANPD001, the company's investigational cell therapy program for treatment of Parkinson's disease. Ongoing production development includes a capacity expansion for autologous manufacturing at the company's San Diego-based GMP facility as well as incorporation of machine learning to optimize cell quality.

At the Scientific Signature Series Event "Advancing Consensus on Safety and Quality Characterization During iPSC Product Development," Dr. Zhang will act as co-Chair for Session III: Building Frameworks Using iPSC Products, and as a presenter in "Characterization of Autologous iPSC-Derived Neuron Replacement for Parkinson's Disease."

Dr. Zhang will also serve as Moderator of the ISCT Roundtable "Preparing for AI: Automating manufacturing of iPSC-based therapies."

Will Ansari, Ph.D., Aspen Associate Director, Technology Development, will present "Development of a Protocol and Machine Learning Algorithms for the Derivation of Autologous Human iPSC on an Automated Platform to Enable Clinical Semi-autonomous Manufacturing." His abstract was selected to receive the US Host Region (US West) Abstract Award.

In addition, Aspen scientist Jeanne Drucks will present a poster titled "Functional characterization of GBA1 mutations in iPSC-derived midbrain dopaminergic neurons."

"We are excited to present our progress in automating the manufacture of iPSC-derived therapies at the ISCT meeting," commented Dr. Zhang. "Our vision to translate the potential of autologous therapies into safe and effective medicines to improve patients' lives by restoring lost function without the need for immunosuppressive drugs."

Aspen Neuroscience will also serve as a sponsor of the 2025 iPSC Scientific Signature Series.

The following are specific details regarding Aspen Neuroscience's presentations at the conference:

Presenter: Xiaokui Zhang, Ph.D. Aspen Neuroscience Chief Scientific Officer Event: Moderator, ISCT Roundtable "Preparing for AI: Automating manufacturing of iPSC-based therapies" Date: Wednesday, May 7 Time: 10:45 to 11:45, Central Time







Presenter: Xiaokui Zhang, Ph.D. Aspen Neuroscience Chief Scientific Officer Event: Chair, Session III: Building Frameworks Using iPSC Products Speaker, "Autologous iPSC-Derived Neuron Replacement for Parkinson's Disease." Date: Saturday, May 10 Time: 12:30 to 3:30, Central Time







Presenter: Will Ansari, Ph.D. Aspen Associate Director, Technology Development Event: Poster, "Development of a Protocol and Machine Learning Algorithms for the Derivation of Autologous Human iPSC on an Automated Platform to Enable Clinical Semi-Autonomous Manufacturing." Date: Poster: Wednesday, May 7 to Thursday, May 8



Oral Presentation: Friday May 9 Time: Poster Networking Sessions



iPSC Presentation Session: 4:15pm CT







Presenter: Jeanne Drucks Aspen scientist Event: Poster, "Functional Characterization of GBA1 Mutations in iPSC-derived Midbrain Dopaminergic Neurons." Date: Wednesday, May 7 to Thursday, May 8 Time: Poster Networking Sessions

About Aspen Neuroscience



Headquartered in San Diego, Aspen Neuroscience, Inc. is a clinical development-stage, private company focused on autologous regenerative medicine. The company's patient-derived iPSC platform is used to create personalized therapies to address diseases with high unmet medical needs, beginning with autologous neuron replacement for PD.

Aspen combines cell biology with the latest machine learning and genomic approaches to investigate patient-specific, restorative cell treatments. The company has developed a best-in-class platform to create and optimize pluripotent-derived cell therapies, which includes in-house bioinformatics, manufacturing and quality control. For more information and important updates, please visit https://www.aspenneuroscience.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aspen-neuroscience-to-present-at-the-international-society-for-gene--cell-therapy-isct-annual-meeting-302448006.html

SOURCE Aspen Neuroscience, Inc.