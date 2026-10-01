āshibio to Present Three Abstracts at American Society for Bone and Mineral Research (ASBMR) 2026 Annual Meeting

- First disclosure of efficacy data from Phase 2/3 ANDECAL study of andecaliximab for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva (FOP) -

BURLINGAME, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--āshibio, a privately held, clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of bone and connective tissue disorders, announced today that the company will present clinical data related to two of its investigative antibody therapies for the treatment of rare bone diseases at the American Society for Bone and Mineral Research (ASBMR) annual meeting in Boston, Mass., being held October 9-12, 2026. The data will include the first disclosure of efficacy results from the Phase 2/3 ANDECAL study of andecaliximab for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva (FOP).

The company’s three presentations are listed below, and the full program can be found on the ASBMR meeting website at: https://meeting.asbmr.org/.

Plenary Poster Presentations

Abstract Title: Baseline Characteristics in Part 1 of the ongoing ANDECAL Study, a two-part Phase 2/3 Study of andecaliximab (anti-matrix metalloproteinase-9 mAb) in participants with Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva (FOP)

Session Title: Welcome Reception and Plenary Poster Session

Presentation Number: Fri-001

Date/Time: Friday, October 9, 2026, 5:30 PM - 7:15 PM ET

Session Title: Poster Session I

Presentation Number: Sat-001

Date/Time: Saturday, October 10, 2026, 2:00 PM - 3:30 PM ET

Abstract Title: Vantictumab, a Semi-Selective FZD Inhibitor, Activates Osteoclasts at Low Doses in Humans

Session Title: Welcome Reception and Plenary Poster Session

Presentation Number: Fri-467

Date/Time: Friday, October 9, 2026, 5:30 PM - 7:15 PM ET

Session Title: Poster Session I

Presentation Number: Sat-467

Date/Time: Saturday, October 10, 2026, 2:00 PM - 3:30 PM ET

Poster Presentation

Abstract Title: Prevalence of Autosomal Dominant Osteopetrosis Type 2 (ADO; Albers-Schönberg disease) Calculated from the Allele Frequency of ADO-causing Chloride Channel 7 (CLCN7) Variants in gnomADv4.1.1

Session Title: Poster Session I

Presentation Number: Sat-496

Date/Time: Saturday, October 10, 2026, 2:00 PM - 3:30 PM ET

About āshibio

āshibio is a privately held, clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of novel therapeutics for the treatment of bone disorders. The company has two investigational therapies for rare bone disorders: andecaliximab for various types of heterotopic ossification (HO), a pathological condition characterized by abnormal bone formation in muscle and soft tissues, and vantictumab for the treatment of autosomal dominant osteopetrosis type 2 (ADO2), a genetic disorder caused by reduced function of osteoclasts. āshibio is conducting a Phase 2/3 trial of its lead asset, andecaliximab, in patients with fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva (FOP), a rare genetic disorder characterized by progressive HO. The company has also initiated a development program in non-hereditary heterotopic ossification (NHHO), a severely disabling condition for which there are no approved therapies. āshibio intends to advance vantictumab into clinical trials in patients with ADO2. For more information, visit www.ashibio.com.

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