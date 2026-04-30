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Ascletis to Present Data on Multiple Programs at the American Diabetes Association’s 2026 Scientific Sessions

April 29, 2026 | 
2 min read

HONG KONG, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascletis Pharma Inc. (HKEX: 1672, "Ascletis") announces today poster presentations highlighting multiple programs at the American Diabetes Association's (ADA's) 2026 Scientific Sessions, taking place June 5–8, 2026 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The presentations include a late breaking poster presentation on the preclinical data of ASC39, an eloralintide-like selective and potent oral small molecule amylin receptor agonist for the treatment of obesity.

Presentation details

Title: ASC39: An Eloralintide-Like Selective and Potent Oral Small Molecule Amylin Receptor Agonist for the Treatment of Obesity

Session: Late Breaking Poster Session (3067-LB)

Date/Time: Sunday, June 7, 2026, 12:30 PM CT

Title: Oral Small Molecule GLP-1, ASC30, Demonstrated Placebo-Adjusted Weight Loss of 7.7% with Better Gastrointestinal Tolerability in Its 13-Week U.S. Phase II Study in Participants with Obesity

Session: Sunday General Poster Session (1672-P)

Date/Time: Sunday, June 7, 2026, 12:30 PM CT

Title: ASC37 Oral Tablets, GLP-1R/GIPR/GCGR Triple Agonist Peptide, Achieved Average Absolute Oral Bioavailability of 4.2% in Nonhuman Primate Studies

Session: Sunday General Poster Session (1673-P)

Date/Time: Sunday, June 7, 2026, 12:30 PM CT

Additional information about the ADA's 2026 Scientific Sessions is available at the ADA meeting website (American Diabetes Association).

About Ascletis Pharma Inc.

Ascletis Pharma Inc. is a fully integrated biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of potential best-in-class and first-in-class therapeutics to treat metabolic diseases. Utilizing its proprietary Artificial Intelligence-assisted Structure-Based Drug Discovery (AISBDD) and Ultra-Long-Acting Platform (ULAP) technologies as well as Peptide Oral Transport ENhancement Technology (POTENT), Ascletis has developed multiple drug candidates in-house, including both small molecules and peptides, such as its lead program, ASC30, a small molecule GLP-1R agonist designed to be administered once daily orally and once monthly to once quarterly subcutaneously as a treatment therapy and a maintenance therapy for chronic weight management; ASC36, an amylin receptor peptide agonist, ASC35, a once-monthly subcutaneously administered GLP-1R/GIPR dual peptide agonist and ASC37, a GLP-1R/GIPR/GCGR triple peptide agonist, ASC39, an eloralintide-like potent and amylin-selective oral small molecule amylin receptor agonist, and ASC30_39 FDC, a fixed-dose combination (FDC) of ASC30 (GLP-1RA) and ASC39 (amylin RA), for chronic weight management. Ascletis is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (1672.HK).

For more information, please visit www.ascletis.com.

Contact:

Peter Vozzo

ICR Healthcare

443-231-0505 (U.S.)

Peter.vozzo@icrhealthcare.com

Ascletis Pharma Inc. PR and IR Teams

+86-181-0650-9129 (China)

pr@ascletis.com

ir@ascletis.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ascletis-to-present-data-on-multiple-programs-at-the-american-diabetes-associations-2026-scientific-sessions-302757192.html

SOURCE Ascletis Pharma Inc.

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