Ascletis Announces Inclusion in the Hong Kong Stock Connect List under the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect and the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect Programs

HONG KONG, Sept. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascletis Pharma Inc. (HKEX: 1672, "Ascletis") announces that, the ordinary shares of the Company (the "Shares"), which trade on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "HK Stock Exchange"), have been included in the list of eligible securities under the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect and Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect (collectively, the "Hong Kong Stock Connect") programs, both with effect from September 7, 2026, pursuant to the announcements issued by the Shanghai Stock Exchange and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, recently. Following the inclusion of the Shares, eligible investors in Chinese Mainland will be able to trade the Shares through the Hong Kong Stock Connect channel.

The Company believes the inclusion of the Shares in the trading mechanism of the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect and the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect demonstrates market recognition of the Company's investment value and growth prospects. The Company expects the inclusion of the Shares as eligible securities will help further expand the shareholder base of the Company, increase the trading liquidity of the Shares, and support the innovation-driven and sustainable growth of the Company in the long term.

About the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect and the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect

The Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect and the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect are mutual stock market access mechanisms between Chinese Mainland and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, under which the Shanghai Stock Exchange and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange have established technical connectivity with the HK Stock Exchange, respectively, to enable investors in Chinese Mainland and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region to trade eligible securities listed on each other's market through their local securities companies or brokers.

About Ascletis Pharma Inc.

Ascletis Pharma Inc. is a fully integrated biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of potentially best-in-class and first-in-class therapeutics to treat metabolic diseases. Utilizing its proprietary Artificial Intelligence-assisted Structure-Based Drug Discovery (AISBDD) and Ultra-Long-Acting Platform (ULAP) technologies as well as Peptide Oral Transport ENhancement Technology (POTENT), Ascletis has developed multiple drug candidates in-house, including both small molecules and peptides, such as its lead program, ASC30, a once-daily oral small molecule GLP-1R agonist for chronic weight management and diabetes; ASC30_48FDC, a once-daily oral small molecule dual agonist, a fixed dose combination of ASC30 (GLP-1R agonist) and ASC48 (GIPR agonist), ASC30_48_39FDC, a once-daily oral small molecule triple agonist, a fixed dose combination of ASC30 (GLP-1R agonist), ASC48 (GIPR agonist) and ASC39 (amylin receptor agonist (SARA)), ASC39, an eloralintide-like potent selective amylin receptor agonist (SARA) once-daily oral small molecule, ASC30_39FDC, a once-daily oral small molecule dual agonist, a fixed dose combination of ASC30 (GLP-1R agonist) and ASC39 (amylin receptor agonist (SARA)), ASC36, an amylin peptide, designed to be administered once monthly to once quarterly subcutaneously and once daily orally, ASC35, a once-monthly subcutaneously administered GLP-1R/GIPR dual peptide agonist, ASC36_35FDC, a once-monthly subcutaneous triple peptide agonist, a fixed combination of ASC36 (amylin receptor agonist) and ASC35 (GLP-1R/GIPR agonist), ASC37, a GLP-1R/GIPR/GCGR triple peptide agonist, designed to be administered once monthly subcutaneously and once daily orally, and ASC36_37FDC, a once-monthly subcutaneous quadruple peptide agonist, a fixed dose combination of ASC36 (amylin receptor agonist) and ASC37 (GLP-1R/GIPR/GCGR agonist), for chronic weight management. Ascletis is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (1672.HK).

For more information, please visit www.ascletis.com.

Contact：

Peter Vozzo



ICR Healthcare



443-231-0505 (U.S.)



Peter.vozzo@icrhealthcare.com

Ascletis Pharma Inc. PR and IR Teams



+86-181-0650-9129 (China)



pr@ascletis.com



ir@ascletis.com

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SOURCE Ascletis Pharma Inc.