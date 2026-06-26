Ascendis to Showcase Advances in Treatment of Achondroplasia at ICCBH 2026

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascendis Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ASND) today announced that the latest data from its clinical development programs for the treatment of children with achondroplasia will be shared in an oral presentation and two posters at ICCBH 2026, the 12th International Conference on Children's Bone Health being held in Montreal from June 27-30. The data include an oral presentation of Week 104 data showing improvements in lower-extremity alignment from the recently completed pivotal ApproaCH Trial of TransCon® CNP (navepegritide) by Leanne Ward, M.D., Professor of Pediatrics in the Faculty of Medicine at the University of Ottawa (Canada), as well as a late-breaking poster of radiographic and anthropometric data from Week 52 of the COACH Trial of combination therapy with TransCon CNP and TransCon hGH (lonapegsomatropin).

“These follow-up data reinforce the unique benefits of TransCon CNP alone and in combination with TransCon hGH in children with achondroplasia across areas of high unmet need identified by the achondroplasia community, including short limbs, narrow spinal canal dimensions, and lower extremity misalignment, which can lead to complications requiring highly invasive procedures in some individuals,” said Aimee Shu, M.D., Executive Vice President, Chief Medical Officer at Ascendis Pharma. “We look forward to sharing more data from our monotherapy and combination therapy programs as they become available.”

Ascendis data presentations at ICCBH 2026 include:

ORAL PRESENTATION Monday

June 29

11:00am-12:00pm ET

Symposia Theater

Abstract 37

Continued Improvements in Lower Extremity Alignment in Navepegritide-Treated Children with Achondroplasia: Week 104 Results from the ApproaCH Trial

Presented by Dr. Leanne Ward POSTERS Monday

June 29

12:00-1:00pm ET

Poster Hall Poster LB39 (Abstract 267)

Late Breaker: Effects of Navepegritide and Lonapegsomatropin on Manifestations of Skeletal Dysplasia in Children with Achondroplasia: 52-Week Results from the Phase 2 COACH Trial

Authors: Dr. Leanne Ward et al. Monday

June 29

12:00-1:00pm ET

Poster Hall Poster P68 (Abstract 15)

Estimating the Global Birth Prevalence of Achondroplasia (ACH): A Systematic Literature Review and Meta Analysis

Authors: Dr. Subhara Ravenndran et al.



TransCon CNP is a prodrug of C-type natriuretic peptide (CNP) administered once weekly, providing continuous exposure of active CNP to receptors on tissues throughout the body, including growth plates and skeletal muscle. TransCon hGH is a prodrug of somatropin administered once weekly, providing sustained release of active, unmodified somatropin. TransCon CNP was approved under the trade name YUVIWEL® by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) in February 2026 and is under review by the European Medicines Agency as a monotherapy for children with achondroplasia. TransCon hGH is approved by the FDA, European Commission, and other regulatory agencies and marketed as SKYTROFA® for the treatment of pediatric and adult growth hormone deficiency (in U.S.); it is investigational in achondroplasia and other indications.

About Achondroplasia

Achondroplasia is a rare genetic condition arising from a systemic fibroblast growth factor receptor 3 (FGFR3) variant that leads to an imbalance in the effects of the FGFR3 and CNP signaling pathways, estimated to affect more than 250,000 people worldwide. While historically considered a bone growth disorder, the FGFR3 variant seen in achondroplasia is expressed in tissues throughout the body, and is associated with an increased risk of muscular, neurological, and cardiorespiratory complications in addition to skeletal dysplasia. Medical complications of achondroplasia can vary from individual to individual and across different stages of life. Throughout infancy and childhood, observed complications include spinal abnormalities, enlarged brain ventricles, impaired muscle strength and reduced stamina, hearing deficits and chronic ear infections, upper airway obstructions, sleep-disordered breathing, hip problems, leg bowing, and chronic pain; some of which persist or worsen in adulthood. These medical complications can affect physical well-being and quality of life, and may be impacted by a range of individual, clinical, and social factors. Some individuals with achondroplasia require multiple procedures and surgeries to address specific functional or anatomical concerns.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on applying our innovative TransCon technology platform to make a meaningful difference for patients. Guided by our core values of Patients, Science, and Passion, and following our algorithm for product innovation, we apply TransCon to develop new therapies that demonstrate best-in-class potential to address unmet medical needs. Ascendis is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and has additional facilities in Europe and the United States. Please visit ascendispharma.com to learn more.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding Ascendis’ future operations, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to (i) Ascendis’ planned oral presentation and posters at ICCBH 2026, (ii) the unique benefits of TransCon CNP alone and in combination with TransCon hGH in children with achondroplasia, (iii) Ascendis’ plan to share more data from its monotherapy and combination therapy programs, (iv) Ascendis’ ability to apply its TransCon technology platform to make a meaningful difference for patients and (v) Ascendis’ use of TransCon to create new and potentially best-in-class therapies to address unmet medical needs. Ascendis may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions, expectations and projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements that Ascendis makes, including, without limitation: dependence on third‑party manufacturers, distributors, and service providers for Ascendis’ products and product candidates; risks related to regulatory review and approval, including the possibility of delays, requests for additional data or analyses, restrictions or limitations on use, approval with labeling that is more limited than expected, or failure to obtain approval in the United States, European Union, or other jurisdictions; clinical development risks, including that results from ongoing or future trials may not confirm earlier data; unforeseen safety or efficacy findings in development programs or on‑market products; manufacturing, supply chain, quality, or logistics issues that could delay development or commercialization; unforeseen expenses related to commercialization of any approved Ascendis products; unforeseen research and development or selling, general and administrative expenses and other costs impacting Ascendis’ business generally; market acceptance, pricing, and reimbursement challenges, including payer coverage decisions and health technology assessments; competitive developments, including new or improved therapies; intellectual property protection, freedom‑to‑operate, and litigation risks; Ascendis’ ability to obtain additional funding, if needed, to support its business activities; cybersecurity, data privacy, and information technology disruptions; and the impact of international economic, political, legal, compliance, public health, and business factors, including tariffs, trade policies, currency fluctuations, and geopolitical events. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to Ascendis’ business in general, see Ascendis’ Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 11, 2026, and Ascendis’ other future reports filed with, or submitted to, the SEC. Forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future licensing, collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures, or investments that Ascendis may enter into or make. Ascendis does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Ascendis, Ascendis Pharma, the Ascendis Pharma logo, the company logo, TransCon, and YUVIWEL® are trademarks owned by the Ascendis Pharma group. © June 2026 Ascendis Pharma A/S.