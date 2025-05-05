Ascendis to Share Its Latest Endocrinology Rare Disease Data at ESPE & ESE 2025

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascendis Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ASND) today announced it will share the latest data from its hypoparathyroidism, achondroplasia, and growth hormone deficiency (GHD) programs during ESPE & ESE 2025, the joint congress of the European Society for Paediatric Endocrinology (ESPE) and the European Society of Endocrinology (ESE) being held May 10-13, 2025, in Copenhagen.

Four oral presentations will feature Ascendis clinical trial results, including 4-year efficacy and safety data from the Phase 2 PaTH Forward Trial of TransCon PTH (palopegteriparatide) in adults with chronic hypoparathyroidism; Week 52 growth and bone morphometry data from the pivotal ApproaCH Trial of TransCon CNP (navepegritide) in children with achondroplasia; and efficacy and safety data from the Phase 3 foresiGHt Trial of TransCon hGH (lonapegsomatropin) in adults with growth hormone deficiency.

“As new treatments and clinical practices transform the outlook for rare endocrine diseases, we are pleased to partner with trial investigators and leading experts to share new data highlighting clinical benefits of our novel therapies with attendees of ESPE & ESE 2025,” said Aimee Shu, M.D., Executive Vice President of Endocrine & Rare Disease Medical Science and Chief Medical Officer at Ascendis Pharma.

The full range of Ascendis Pharma events and updates at ESPE & ESE 2025 include the following:

Hypoparathyroidism Sunday, May 11

09:55 - 10:25 CEST

Congress Theater

Foyer F5



Product Theater

Restoring Physiological Levels of PTH in Chronic Hypoparathyroidism

Click here Sunday, May 11

16:55-17-55 CEST

& Monday, May 12

17:15-17:45 CEST

Poster Hall





Poster P238

Estimating the Risk of Chronic Kidney Disease Progression in Chronic

Hypoparathyroidism: A Restrospective Matched Cohort Study, Using

Real-World Data from England Monday, May 12

13:00 - 14:30 CEST

Room D5 Symposium

Beyond Conventional Care: Redefining Treatment Success in Chronic

Hypoparathyroidism

Click here

Monday, May 12

15:55-16:05 CEST

Room C2 Oral Presentation

Long-Term Efficacy & Safety of Palopegteriparatide Treatment in

Adults with Chronic Hypoparathyroidism: 4-Year Results from the

Phase 2 PaTH Forward Trial

Presented by Dr. Andrea Palermo Achondroplasia Sunday, May 11

15:55-17:25 CEST

Room C2 Symposium

Assessing HRQoL in Achondroplasia Across the Life Course

Click here

Monday, May 12

15:15-15:25 CEST

Room C2 Oral Presentation

Effects of Navepegritide on Bone Morphometry in Children with

Achondroplasia: 52-Week Results from the ApproaCH Clinical Trial

Presented by Dr. Leanne Ward

Tuesday, May 13

15:05-15:15 CEST

Room D2 Oral Presentation

Effects of Navepegritide on Growth in Children with Achondroplasia:

52-Week Results from the ApproaCH Clinical Trial

Presented by Dr. Hanne Hove

Growth Hormone Deficiency Tuesday, May 13

14:45-14:55 CEST

Room D2 Oral Presentation

Results of the foresiGH Trial Support the Efficacy and Safety of Once-

Weekly Lonapegsomatropin in Adults with Growth Hormone

Deficiency (GHD)

Presented by Dr. Aleksandra Gilis-Januszewska



More information about the events and presentations listed here is available to registered attendees of the Joint ESPE & ESE 2025 congress.

About Hypoparathyroidism

Hypoparathyroidism is an endocrine disease caused by insufficient levels of parathyroid hormone (PTH), the primary regulator of calcium and phosphate balance in the body, acting directly on bone and kidney and indirectly on the intestine. Individuals with hypoparathyroidism may experience a range of severe and potentially life-threatening short-term and long-term complications, including neuromuscular irritability, renal complications, extra-skeletal calcifications, and cognitive impairment. Post-surgical hypoparathyroidism accounts for the majority of cases (70-80%), while other etiologies include autoimmune and idiopathic causes.

About Achondroplasia

Achondroplasia is a rare genetic condition arising from a systemic fibroblast growth factor receptor 3 (FGFR3) variant that leads to an imbalance in the effects of the FGFR3 and CNP signaling pathways, estimated to affect more than 250,000 people worldwide. While historically considered a bone growth disorder, the FGFR3 variant seen in achondroplasia is expressed in tissues throughout the body, causing serious muscular, neurological, and cardiorespiratory complications in addition to skeletal dysplasia. Medical complications of achondroplasia vary across different stages of life. Throughout infancy and childhood, observed complications include spinal deformities, enlarged brain ventricles, impaired muscle strength and stamina, hearing deficits and chronic ear infections, upper airway obstructions, sleep-disordered breathing, hip problems, leg bowing, and chronic pain; many of these persist or worsen in adulthood. These medical complications can have detrimental effects on quality of life, physical functioning, and psychosocial function. Individuals with achondroplasia often require multiple surgeries and procedures to alleviate the condition’s many complications.

About Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency

Growth hormone plays an essential role in the health of children and adults, promoting normal growth in children and maintenance of normal body composition and cardiometabolic health throughout adulthood. In adults, growth hormone boosts protein production, promotes fat utilization, enhances muscle mass, and helps regulate blood sugar levels. Adult GHD is a condition in which an individual’s body does not produce enough growth hormone. Symptoms and morbidity can include central obesity, metabolic syndrome, decreased bone density, alterations in lipid profile and markers of cardiovascular risk, fatigue, general weakness, lack of muscle tone, and psychological symptoms such as cognitive impairment, social isolation, lack of motivation, and depression.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on applying our innovative TransCon technology platform to make a meaningful difference for patients. Guided by our core values of Patients, Science, and Passion, and following our algorithm for product innovation, we apply TransCon to develop new therapies that demonstrate best-in-class potential to address unmet medical needs. Ascendis is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark and has additional facilities in Europe and the United States. Please visit ascendispharma.com to learn more.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding Ascendis’ future operations, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to (i) the clinical benefits of Ascendis’ novel therapies, (ii) Ascendis’ ability to apply its TransCon technology platform to make a meaningful difference for patients, and (iii) Ascendis’ application of its TransCon technologies to develop new therapies that demonstrate best-in-class potential to address unmet medical needs. Ascendis may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions, expectations and projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements that Ascendis makes, including the following: dependence on third party manufacturers, distributors and service providers for Ascendis’ products and product candidates; unforeseen safety or efficacy results in Ascendis’ development programs or on-market products; unforeseen expenses related to commercialization of any approved Ascendis products; unforeseen expenses related to Ascendis’ development programs; unforeseen selling, general and administrative expenses, other research and development expenses and Ascendis’ business generally; delays in the development of its programs related to manufacturing, regulatory requirements, speed of patient recruitment or other unforeseen delays; Ascendis’ ability to obtain additional funding, if needed, to support its business activities; the impact of international economic, political, legal, compliance, social and business factors, including tariffs and trade policies. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to Ascendis’ business in general, see Ascendis’ Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 12, 2025, and Ascendis’ other future reports filed with, or submitted to, the SEC. Forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future licensing, collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures, or investments that Ascendis may enter into or make. Ascendis does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Ascendis, Ascendis Pharma, the Ascendis Pharma logo, the company logo, and TransCon are trademarks owned by the Ascendis Pharma group. © May 2025 Ascendis Pharma A/S.





