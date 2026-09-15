Ascendis to Regain Rights to TransCon® Technology in Metabolic and Cardiovascular Diseases

- All rights to TransCon technology-based products in metabolic and cardiovascular diseases, including once-monthly TransCon Semaglutide, will revert to Ascendis

- Ascendis to initiate multiple programs in metabolic and cardiovascular diseases, including obesity

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Sept. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascendis Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ASND) today announced that it will regain the exclusive rights to develop, manufacture, and commercialize TransCon technology-based products in metabolic and cardiovascular diseases, including obesity. This follows termination of the collaboration agreement between Ascendis and Novo Nordisk A/S announced in November 2024. Under the terms of the agreement, following termination all licenses granted to Novo Nordisk in metabolic and cardiovascular diseases, including for once-monthly TransCon Semaglutide, will revert to Ascendis, and neither party has any continuing financial obligations to the other.

Upon effective termination and reversion of rights, Ascendis plans to initiate multiple programs in both rare and large metabolic and cardiovascular indications, where it believes it can establish best-in-class therapies. These new programs include advancing once-monthly TransCon Semaglutide, an investigational long-acting prodrug of the GLP-1 receptor agonist semaglutide, as a potential treatment for obesity and type 2 diabetes.



“Our mission is to always make a meaningful difference for patients and Ascendis now plans to initiate multiple new programs in cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, including obesity, focusing where the unmet medical needs are greatest,” said Jan Mikkelsen, Ascendis Pharma’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our algorithm for product innovation has delivered three consecutive approved products and we are excited to apply our versatile TransCon platform with the same disciplined approach across these therapeutic areas, consistent with Vision 2030.”

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on applying our innovative TransCon technology platform to make a meaningful difference for patients. Guided by our core values of Patients, Science, and Passion, and following our algorithm for product innovation, we apply TransCon to develop new therapies that demonstrate best-in-class potential to address unmet medical needs. Ascendis is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and has additional facilities in Europe and the United States. Please visit ascendispharma.com to learn more.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding Ascendis’ future operations, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to (i) the expected timing and effectiveness of the termination of the collaboration agreement with Novo Nordisk A/S and the reversion of rights to Ascendis, (ii) Ascendis’ plans to initiate multiple programs in metabolic and cardiovascular diseases, including obesity, (iii) the expected development and commercialization of once-monthly TransCon Semaglutide as a potential treatment for obesity and type 2 diabetes, (iv) Ascendis’ ability to establish best-in-class therapies in rare and large metabolic and cardiovascular indications, (v) Ascendis’ ability to apply its TransCon platform technology consistent with Vision 2030, and (vi) Ascendis’ use of its TransCon technology platform to develop new therapies that demonstrate best-in-class potential to address unmet medical needs. Ascendis may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions, expectations and projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements that Ascendis makes, including the following: unforeseen issues relating to the termination of the Novo Nordisk collaboration agreement, including potential disputes regarding the basis of termination or breach claims; dependence on third party manufacturers and distributors; unforeseen safety or efficacy results in TransCon Semaglutide or other development programs; unforeseen expenses related to development and potential commercialization of TransCon technology-based products in metabolic and cardiovascular diseases; delays in the development of TransCon Semaglutide or other development programs related to manufacturing, regulatory requirements, speed of patient recruitment or other unforeseen delays; and Ascendis’ ability to obtain additional funding, if needed, to support its business activities. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to Ascendis’ business in general, see Ascendis’ most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Ascendis’ other future reports filed with, or submitted to, the SEC. Forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future licensing, collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures, or investments that Ascendis may enter into or make. Ascendis does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Ascendis, Ascendis Pharma, the Ascendis Pharma logo, the company logo, and TransCon® are trademarks owned by the Ascendis Pharma group. © September 2026 Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Investor Contacts:

Chad Fugere

Ascendis Pharma

+1 (650) 519-7494 Media Contact:

Melinda Baker

Ascendis Pharma

+1 (650) 709-8875



