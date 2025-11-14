Asahi Kasei Wins BioTech Breakthrough Award for Planova™ FG1 Filter

CHELMSFORD, Mass. & TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Asahi Kasei Corporation has earned top honors in the 2025 BioTech Breakthrough Awards, winning the Biomanufacturing Innovation of the Year for its Planova™ FG1 virus removal filter, developed by its Asahi Kasei Bioprocess business unit. Designed to meet the demands of high-throughput biologics production, the FG1 filter features a newly engineered hydrophilic modified polyethersulfone (PES) membrane that achieves both high permeability and robust virus retention, advancing efficiency and safety in biopharmaceutical manufacturing.

FG1 builds on the legacy of the Planova™ series — the world’s first virus removal filter, introduced by Asahi Kasei in 1989 — which revolutionized safety in biopharmaceutical manufacturing. The new FG1 model continues the tradition of forward-thinking innovation, enabling manufacturers to meet the rising global demand for biologics with greater speed, reliability, and sustainability.

The BioTech Breakthrough Awards recognize excellence across the full spectrum of life sciences and biotechnology innovation, honoring companies that advance the industry through pioneering technologies and real-world impact.

“This recognition speaks to our mission of delivering assurance beyond expectation,” said Yusuke Kanazawa, Head of Asahi Kasei Bioprocess. “Planova™ FG1 represents decades of filtration expertise and our continued commitment to helping manufacturers achieve higher efficiency without compromising safety.”

With a water flux of 1,220 liters per square meter per hour at 49.7 psi, FG1 significantly accelerates processing and reduces the cost of goods. It maintains reliable virus clearance even after a 120-minute process pause and integrates seamlessly into existing biomanufacturing systems through compatibility with steam-in-place and clean-in-place protocols. Together, these features enhance operational flexibility and support more sustainable production.

Asahi Kasei continues to invest in expanding its Planova™ business to meet the growing needs of the biologics market. In May 2024, the company started operation of a new assembly plant for Planova™ filters in Nobeoka City, Miyazaki, Japan, and on November 13–14, 2025, it is hosting the 26th Planova™ Workshop in Monaco — a global forum where Planova™ users exchange insights and best practices in virus filtration.

Learn more about Planova™ FG1.

About Asahi Kasei

The Asahi Kasei Group contributes to life and living for people around the world. Since its foundation in 1922 with ammonia and cellulose fiber business, Asahi Kasei has consistently grown through the proactive transformation of its business portfolio to meet the evolving needs of every age. With more than 50,000 employees worldwide, the company contributes to sustainable society by providing solutions to the world’s challenges through its three business sectors of Healthcare, Homes, and Material. For more information, visit www.asahi-kasei.com.

In April 2025, Asahi Kasei announced its new medium-term management plan “Trailblaze Together,” continuing the path of structural transformation and pursuing carefully selected investments in strategic growth fields. By doing so the company aims at maximizing both profitability and company value by 2030 and beyond.

Asahi Kasei America Inc.

Christian OKeefe

christian.okeefe@ak-america.com

Europe Contact:

Asahi Kasei Europe GmbH

Sebastian Schmidt

sebastian.schmidt@asahi-kasei.eu