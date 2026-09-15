Asahi Kasei Introduces VANTIJ® SU-VFC Benchtop to Improve Efficiency and Consistency in Gene Therapy Manufacturing

GLENVIEW, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Asahi Kasei Bioprocess, a subsidiary of diversified global company Asahi Kasei, will unveil the VANTIJ® SU-VFC Benchtop at Bioprocess International East (BPI EAST) 2026. This new VANTIJ® SU-VFC is a small-format system designed to deliver automated, single-use virus filtration for laboratory-scale and process development applications. The system will be available on site at Booth 606.

The VANTIJ® SU-VFC Benchtop is the first benchtop-scale platform in Asahi Kasei Bioprocess’s VANTIJ® family. The system extends the automation, repeatability, and operator-focused design principles of the existing portfolio while simplifying virus filtration processes. Its compact design accommodates workflows using 0.12 m² or 0.3 m² Planova™ 35N virus-removal filters. The VANTIJ® simplifies small-scale Planova™ virus filtration while maintaining the process control and data-focused capabilities expected in modern biopharmaceutical development.

Initially designed for gene therapy manufacturing, the VANTIJ® SU-VFC Benchtop helps address the operational complexities associated with long production timelines, regulatory requirements, operator training, and therapy-specific needs. The system offers clear setup through a guided shadow-board layout, tool-free tube set installation and replacement, intuitive connection points, and recipe-driven software. It also enables batch reporting and supports the consistent execution of critical filtration processes.

"The biopharmaceutical industry continues to pursue more efficient pathways for bringing innovative therapies to patients," said Chris Rombach, President of Asahi Kasei Bioprocess America. "The VANTIJ® SU-VFC Benchtop reflects Asahi Kasei Bioprocess’s commitment to supporting manufacturers with solutions that simplify critical process steps while delivering the confidence and reliability associated with Planova™ virus filtration and the Asahi Kasei name."

The launch of the VANTIJ® SU-VFC Benchtop reflects Asahi Kasei's commitment to supporting the growth of cell and gene therapies, one of the biopharmaceutical industry's most rapidly evolving segments. As a strategic focus within the company's Healthcare sector, these emerging modalities are helping shape Asahi Kasei's Life Science growth strategy.

To experience the VANTIJ® SU-VFC Benchtop firsthand, BPI East attendees can visit Booth 606 in Boston, Massachusetts, from September 22nd to 25th.

About Asahi Kasei Bioprocess Fluid Management

The Fluid Management Business Unit of Asahi Kasei Bioprocess is devoted to solving therapeutic product safety, efficiency and purity challenges within the pharmaceutical and bioprocessing industries. With technology platforms for virus filtration, chromatography, inline buffer formulation and oligonucleotide synthesis, our bioprocessing systems, columns, and automation solutions advance GMP manufacturing of critical drug substances around the world. Built with pride, built with quality, built to exceed your high expectations. “Built for You.” For more information, please visit www.fluidmgmt.ak-bio.com.

About Asahi Kasei

Asahi Kasei is a diversified global company that contributes to life and living for people around the world. Since its foundation in 1922, with businesses in ammonia and cellulose fiber, Asahi Kasei has consistently grown through proactive portfolio transformation to meet the evolving needs of every age. With 50,000 employees worldwide, the company contributes to sustainability by providing solutions to the world’s challenges across its three business sectors: Healthcare, Homes, and Material. For more information, visit https://www.asahi-kasei.com/.

North America Contact:

Asahi Kasei America Inc.

Christian OKeefe

christian.okeefe@ak-america.com



Europe Contact:

Asahi Kasei Europe GmbH

Sebastian Schmidt

sebastian.schmidt@asahi-kasei.eu