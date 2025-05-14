Asahi Kasei Bioprocess America and PeptiSystems Announce Global Partnership in Peptide Manufacturing—Streamlining the Peptide Processing Market.

CHELMSFORD, Mass. & NOVI, Mich. & DÜSSELDORF, Germany & TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Asahi Kasei Bioprocess America (AKBA) and PeptiSystems have announced a strategic, exclusive partnership aimed at delivering a streamlined process to the peptide manufacturing industry. This collaboration establishes AKBA as the exclusive OEM for peptide synthesis columns to PeptiSystems, which carries out R&D, manufacturing, and supply of instruments used to synthesize peptide and oligonucleotide therapeutics.

Asahi Kasei Bioprocess America is part of the Asahi Kasei Life Science operating segment, encompassing the organization’s purification, fluid management, biosafety, and biologics development and manufacturing divisions. The partnership combines AKBA’s decades of industry knowledge and product expertise with PeptiSystems’ next-generation synthesizers. Asahi Kasei Bioprocess America will supply PeptiSystems, located in Uppsala, Sweden, with their patented THESYS® ACS Ergo design, which will be optimized for peptide processing. Unveiled in 2024, this column offers drastically reduced changeover time between batches without compromising user safety and product quality. Together, the companies can offer a robust synthesis process that utilizes AKBA’s industry-leading columns and PeptiSystems’ innovative peptide flow through synthesis systems.

“This partnership underscores our shared commitment to delivering transformative and reliable technologies to the peptide synthesis market,” said Karin Granath, CEO of PeptiSystems. “Our combined strengths allow us to offer solutions that meet our customers' stringent requirements without compromising efficiency. PeptiSystems has always put chemistry first, and Asahi Kasei’s columns adhere to that mantra by providing our systems with maximum flexibility and control.”

The partnership between Asahi Kasei Bioprocess America and PeptiSystems will extend globally across all relevant markets, such as drug- and contract manufacturing. Based on flow-through chemistry and solid support, the companies anticipate this will bring evolutionary means for peptide processing to the industry and their customers.

Chris Rombach, President of Asahi Kasei Bioprocess America, stated, “This partnership is a natural next step as we expand our presence in the TIDES market. By aligning our column expertise with PeptiSystems' innovative synthesis systems, we are building foundational technologies that deliver value to our customers.”

This announcement closely follows a notice regarding the operational start of Asahi Kasei Life Sciences, under which the company’s bioprocess division will operate. In addition to Asahi Kasei Bioprocess America, Asahi Kasei Life Sciences includes Planova™ and Microfilters BioOptimal™, its contract research organization (CRO) testing services performed by ViruSure of Austria, Bionique Testing Laboratories (Bionique), and a biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), Bionova Scientific (Bionova).

To learn more about Asahi Kasei Bioprocess America, visit https://www.ak-bio.com/index.html

For additional information about PeptiSystems, visit https://www.peptisystems.com/

About PeptiSystems

PeptiSystems is a biotech company developing a new generation of flow-through instruments for peptide and oligonucleotide therapeutics synthesis. Utilizing proprietary flow-through column technology, PeptiSystems' instruments significantly reduce production times, enhance synthesis control, and minimize raw material consumption while maintaining high purity and yield. With scalability in mind, these next-generation synthesis instruments seamlessly adapt from small-scale development to large-scale production, enabling pharmaceutical companies and CDMOs to meet the growing global demand for high-performance, cost-effective, and sustainable manufacturing processes. PeptiSystems is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden. For more information, please visit www.peptisystems.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Asahi Kasei Bioprocess

The Fluid Management Business Unit of Asahi Kasei Bioprocess is devoted to solving therapeutic product safety, efficiency, and purity challenges within the pharmaceutical and bioprocessing industries. With technology platforms for oligonucleotide synthesis, buffer formulation, chromatography, and filtration, our bioprocess systems, columns, and automation solutions advance GMP manufacturing of critical drug substances worldwide. Built with pride, built with quality, built to exceed expectations. “Built for You.” For more information, please visit https://fluidmgmt.ak-bio.com.

The Purification Business Unit of Asahi Kasei Bioprocess provides a growing range of innovative hollow-fiber purification products that help biotherapeutics manufacturers safely and efficiently produce medicines that patients can trust under the philosophy: “Assurance Beyond Expectation.” Beginning in 1989 with the launch of Planova™, the world’s first virus removal filter, our pioneering tradition of supplying exceptionally reliable bioprocess consumables has continued with the launches of several next-generation virus removal filters and purification and clarification products. For more information, please visit https://planova.ak-bio.com.

About Asahi Kasei

The Asahi Kasei Group contributes to life and living for people worldwide. Since its foundation in 1922 with ammonia and cellulose fiber business, Asahi Kasei has consistently grown through the proactive transformation of its business portfolio to meet the evolving needs of every age. With more than 49,000 employees worldwide, the company contributes to sustainable society by providing solutions to the world’s challenges through its three business sectors of Material, Homes, and Health Care. For more information, visit www.asahi-kasei.com.

Asahi Kasei is also dedicated to sustainability initiatives and is contributing to reaching a carbon neutral society by 2050. To learn more, visit https://www.asahi-kasei.com/sustainability/.

