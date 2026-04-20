Asahi Kasei Announces Initiation of Phase I Clinical Trial for Novel Peptide Candidate Targeting Autoimmune Diseases

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Asahi Kasei, a diversified global company, today announced the initiation of a Phase I clinical trial for AK1940, a novel peptide-based investigational compound developed to address significant unmet medical needs in patients with autoimmune diseases. The trial is being conducted by Asahi Kasei Therapeutics Corp., its pharmaceutical subsidiary based in Japan.

AK1940 was discovered through a joint research initiative with PeptiDream Inc. and represents an important facet of Asahi Kasei’s strategy to strengthen its pharmaceutical development pipeline and drive long-term growth. Preclinical studies have been successfully completed, and the Phase I trial1 began on April 19, 2026, in Japan. The trial will assess the pharmacokinetic profile, safety, and tolerability of single and multiple subcutaneous doses of AK1940 in healthy volunteers.

AK1940 is a selective tumor necrosis factor (TNF) receptor 1 antagonist. Preclinical studies suggest that AK1940 is highly selective for TNF receptor 1 and showed activity in animal models of inflammatory disease. By targeting this receptor, AK1940 has the potential to modulate immune responses associated with chronic inflammation. Asahi Kasei Therapeutics Corp. will independently advance AK1940’s development.

“As we advance AK1940 into the clinic, we are reinforcing our commitment to delivering differentiated therapies while enhancing the long-term value of our pharmaceutical portfolio,” said Yasuo Nakamura, Executive Officer for Pharmaceuticals R&D at Asahi Kasei Therapeutics Corp. “AK1940 has the potential to address significant unmet needs in autoimmune diseases, where current treatment options remain insufficient.”

Asahi Kasei has positioned its Pharmaceuticals business as a key driver of sustainable growth within its medium-term management plan.

1 Trial ID: jRCT2071250141

About Asahi Kasei

Asahi Kasei is a diversified global company that contributes to life and living for people around the world. Since its foundation in 1922, with businesses in ammonia and cellulose fiber, Asahi Kasei has consistently grown through proactive portfolio transformation to meet the evolving needs of every age. With 50,000 employees worldwide, the company contributes to sustainability by providing solutions to the world’s challenges across its three business sectors: Healthcare, Homes, and Material. For more information, visit https://www.asahi-kasei.com/.

North America Contact:

Asahi Kasei America Inc.

Christian OKeefe

christian.okeefe@ak-america.com



Europe Contact:

Asahi Kasei Europe GmbH

Sebastian Schmidt

sebastian.schmidt@asahi-kasei.eu