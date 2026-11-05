Arvinas to Present Preliminary Clinical Data from Early Monotherapy Dose Escalation Cohorts in the Phase 1 Trial for ARV-393 (Zaloblideg), a PROTAC BCL6 Degrader, at the 2026 American Society of Hematology (ASH®) Annual Meeting

– Data presentation to include safety, pharmacokinetics (PK), and pharmacodynamics (PD) from all patients, with preliminary efficacy from patients with T-cell lymphomas, in patients with relapsed/refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) –



NEW HAVEN, Conn., Nov. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arvinas, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARVN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company creating a new class of drugs based on targeted protein degradation, today announced that preliminary clinical data from the Phase 1 study of ARV-393 (zaloblideg) in patients with relapsed/refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) will be presented at the 2026 American Society of Hematology (ASH®) Annual Meeting, taking place December 12- 15, 2026, in New Orleans, Louisiana.

ARV-393 (zaloblideg) is Arvinas’ investigational, orally bioavailable PROteolysis TArgeting Chimera (PROTAC) designed to specifically target and degrade the B-cell lymphoma 6 (BCL6) protein. BCL6 is a master regulator of germinal center B-cell development, an established oncogenic driver in multiple NHLs and more recently implicated in nodal T-follicular helper cell lymphoma of angioimmunoblastic type (nTFHL-AI, formerly AITL).

The presentation details are as follows:

Presentation Title: ARV-393, an oral PROTAC BCL6 degrader, in patients with non-Hodgkin lymphoma: Preliminary results from a phase 1 study

Presentation Type: Poster

Session Number: 627

Session Title: Aggressive Lymphomas: Targeted and Pharmacologic Therapies: Poster III

Session Location: MCCNO - Hall F

Publication Number: 5409

Date: Monday, December 14

Session Time: 6:00-8:00 PM CT

The full abstract can be accessed via the ASH online program.

About ARV-393 (zaloblideg)

Zaloblideg is an investigational, orally bioavailable PROTAC designed to specifically target and degrade B-cell lymphoma 6 protein (BCL6), a transcriptional repressor and major driver of B-cell lymphomas. During B-cell development, tightly controlled BCL6 protein expression regulates >600 genes to facilitate rapid B-cell proliferation and tolerance of somatic hypermutation and gene recombination for antibody generation. Deregulated BCL6 expression is common in B-cell lymphoma and promotes cancer cell survival, proliferation, and genomic instability. PROTAC-mediated degradation has the potential to address the historically undruggable nature of BCL6. ARV-393 (zaloblideg) is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with relapsed/refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and in in combination with glofitamab as a chemotherapy-free combination approach in patients with DLBCL.

About Arvinas

Arvinas (Nasdaq: ARVN) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases. Through its PROteolysis TArgeting Chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader platform, Arvinas is pioneering the development of protein degradation therapies designed to harness the body’s natural protein disposal system to selectively and efficiently degrade and remove disease-causing proteins. Arvinas, with its partner Pfizer, developed the first U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved PROTAC, a type of heterobifunctional protein degrader, which has been outlicensed to Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for exclusive global development, manufacturing, and commercialization.

Arvinas is currently progressing multiple investigational drugs through clinical development programs, including ARV-393 (zaloblideg), targeting BCL6 for relapsed/refractory non-Hodgkin Lymphoma; ARV-102, targeting LRRK2 for neurodegenerative disorders; ARV-027, targeting the polyglutamine-expanded androgen receptor, or polyQ-AR, in skeletal muscle for spinal-bulbar muscular atrophy, also known as Kennedy’s disease; and ARV-6723, targeting HPK1 for advanced solid tumors. Arvinas has also advanced ARV-806, targeting KRAS G12D for solid tumors, in the clinic, and previously announced plans to seek an out-licensing agreement for any additional clinical trials of ARV-806, including dose expansion or combination clinical trials. Arvinas is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut. For more information about Arvinas, visit www.arvinas.com and connect on LinkedIn and X.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding: the potential of, and Arvinas’ plans with respect to, its clinical development programs, including ARV-393 (zaloblideg); the potential for PROTAC-mediated degradation to address the historically undruggable nature of BCL6; and Arvinas’ plans to seek an out-licensing agreement for any additional clinical trials of ARV-806. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release, including statements regarding Arvinas’ strategy, development plans, future operations, prospects, plans, and objectives of management and the statements identified in the prior paragraph, are forward-looking statements. The words “ability,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “target,” “goal,” “aim,” “whether,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “reliance,” “should,” “look forward,” “seek,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

Arvinas may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions, and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements Arvinas makes as a result of various risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: whether Arvinas will be able to successfully conduct and complete development for its product candidates on its current timelines or at all; risks related to clinical trial results and the interpretation thereof, including with respect to ARV-393 (zaloblideg); Arvinas’ ability to protect its intellectual property portfolio; Arvinas’ reliance on third parties; whether Arvinas’ cash and cash equivalents will be sufficient to fund its foreseeable and unforeseeable operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements; and other important factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of Arvinas’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and subsequent other reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect Arvinas’ current views with respect to future events, and Arvinas assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Arvinas’ views as of any date subsequent to the date of this release.

Contacts

Investors:

Jeff Boyle

+1 (347) 247-5089

jeff.boyle@arvinas.com

Media:

Kirsten Owens

+1 (203) 584-0307

Kirsten.Owens@arvinas.com