Arvinas Announces Oral Presentation at 2025 International Conference on Alzheimer’s & Parkinson’s Diseases

– Company to highlight first-in-human data from healthy volunteers in both the single-ascending and multiple-ascending dose portions of a Phase 1 study of ARV-102, an investigational PROTAC LRRK2 degrader –

NEW HAVEN, Conn., March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arvinas, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARVN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company working to develop a new class of drugs based on targeted protein degradation, today announced that data from the first-in-human study evaluating single-ascending and multiple-ascending doses in healthy volunteers of ARV-102 will be presented at the International Conference on Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Diseases (AD/PD™), April 1-5, 2025 in Vienna, Austria.

ARV-102 is Arvinas’ investigational PROteolysis TArgeting Chimera (PROTAC) degrader targeting leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2), a multifunctional protein that has been implicated in Parkinson’s disease and progressive supranuclear palsy.

Presentation details are as follows:

Session Title: First-In-Human Study to Assess the Safety, Pharmacokinetics, and Pharmacodynamics of ARV-102, a PROTAC LRRK2 Degrader, in Healthy Males (ID:1963)

Session Type: Symposium: LRRK2, Alpha-Synuclein, Parkin: Diagnosis and Therapeutic Targets (ID:83)

Date: Friday, April 4, 2025

Lecture Time: 3:20 p.m. - 3:35 p.m. CET

The full abstract can be accessed via the AD/PD 2025 online interactive program.

About ARV-102

ARV-102 is an oral, brain penetrant investigational PROTAC designed to degrade Leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) which is a large multidomain scaffolding kinase. Increased activity and expressions of LRRK2 have been implicated in the pathogenesis of neurological diseases including and Parkinson’s disease and progressive supranuclear palsy.

About Arvinas

Arvinas (Nasdaq: ARVN) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases. Through its PROTAC (PROteolysis TArgeting Chimera) protein degrader platform, the Company is pioneering the development of protein degradation therapies designed to harness the body’s natural protein disposal system to selectively and efficiently degrade and remove disease-causing proteins. Arvinas is currently progressing multiple investigational drugs through clinical development programs, including vepdegestrant, targeting the estrogen receptor for patients with locally advanced or metastatic ER+/HER2- breast cancer; ARV-393, targeting BCL6 for relapsed/refractory non-Hodgkin Lymphoma; and ARV-102, targeting LRRK2 for neurodegenerative disorders. Arvinas is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut. For more information about Arvinas, visit www.arvinas.com and connect on LinkedIn and X.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding the potential therapeutic benefits of ARV-102 and the development of protein degradation therapies through Arvinas’ PROTAC protein degrader platform. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “goal,” “potential,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Arvinas may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements Arvinas makes as a result of various risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to whether Arvinas will be able to successfully conduct and complete development of ARV-102, including whether Arvinas initiates and completes clinical trials for ARV-102 and receives results from its clinical trials on its expected timelines or at all; and other important factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of Arvinas’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and subsequent other reports on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect Arvinas’ current views with respect to future events, and Arvinas assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Arvinas’ views as of any date subsequent to the date of this release.

