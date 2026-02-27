ARUP Creates Innovation Central Laboratory To Accelerate Diagnostic Innovation for Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Partners

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ARUP Laboratories, a leader in diagnostic medicine and the largest nonprofit reference laboratory in the U.S., today announced the launch of a new Innovation Central Laboratory to facilitate collaboration with pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other industry partners. The Innovation Central Laboratory will serve as an ecosystem for validating technologies and accelerating next generation diagnostics from concept to commercialization.

"The Innovation Central Laboratory represents a bold step forward in diagnostic medicine," said Tracy George, MD, ARUP chief scientific officer and president of ARUP's Innovation Business Unit. "By building and validating tests that are truly commercial-ready, we're not just accelerating innovation, we're ensuring that groundbreaking diagnostics can be adopted in real-world laboratories to improve patient care globally."

Drawing from ARUP's deep clinical, scientific, and regulatory expertise and experience, the Innovation Central Laboratory provides an opportunity for biotechnology and pharmaceutical partners to collaborate with ARUP on early-stage exploration and refinement of novel diagnostic concepts outside of routine clinical workflows. ARUP offers a full suite of services and full life cycle management to help partners accelerate innovation and get products to market efficiently and effectively.

The launch of the Innovation Central Laboratory is the latest in a series of innovative developments from ARUP. In April 2025, ARUP launched a blood-based biomarker assay to determine whether cognitive decline symptoms in patients ages 60 years and older are related to Alzheimer's disease (AD) pathology. Blood-based biomarkers provide a more accessible and less invasive diagnostic tool than standard methods, such as amyloid positron emission tomography imaging, and may facilitate earlier detection of AD.

ARUP has also partnered with Tasso Inc. to develop at-home blood testing services that will support clinical research. ARUP has already validated several assays using capillary blood microsamples, which are collected using the Tasso device, and will serve as the performing laboratory of the combined service. The new partnership with Tasso is an additional element of ARUP's robust offerings to support clinical trials.

ARUP's central pathology review service has also played a pivotal role in supporting clinical trials, including a promising therapy for patients with nonadvanced systemic mastocytosis.

Other current initiatives of the ARUP Central Innovation Laboratory include developing assays for rare and underrecognized diseases, improving genomic sequencing technologies, operationalizing artificial intelligence (AI) and digital pathology solutions into laboratory workflows, and facilitating biomarker discovery and development of new assays for neurodegenerative diseases.

Learn more about the ARUP Central Innovation Laboratory and the ARUP Institute for Research and Innovation in Diagnostic and Precision Medicine™ here.

About ARUP Innovation Central Laboratory

Pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and industry partners are invited to collaborate with ARUP through the Central Innovation Laboratory to bring next generation diagnostics from concept to commercialization. ARUP offers comprehensive services to support innovative healthcare solutions for industry partners, including custom assay development, clinical trial support, central pathology review, applied artificial intelligence and bioinformatics solutions, and more.

About ARUP Laboratories

Founded in 1984, ARUP Laboratories is a leading national reference laboratory and a nonprofit enterprise of the University of Utah Spencer Fox Eccles School of Medicine and its Department of Pathology. ARUP offers more than 3,000 tests and test combinations, ranging from routine screening tests to esoteric molecular and genetic assays. In addition, ARUP is a worldwide leader in innovative laboratory research and development, led by the efforts of the ARUP Institute for Research and Innovation in Diagnostic and Precision Medicine™. ARUP is an ISO 15189- and CAP-accredited laboratory. For more information, visit www.aruplab.com.

