Artis BioSolutions Emerges from Stealth, Announces Acquisition of Landmark Bio

Landmark acquisition positions Artis to revolutionize advanced therapy manufacturing and commercialization

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Artis BioSolutions, a company founded to streamline the discovery, development and production of genetic medicines, today announced its launch, alongside its acquisition of Landmark Bio. Landmark Bio is a cell and gene therapy manufacturing company specializing in translational research, process development, and manufacturing technologies. As a part of Artis, Landmark Bio will continue to operate as a distinct entity, focused on accelerating therapeutic development from preclinical through commercialization.





Complex genetic medicines are the fastest-growing therapeutic category, yet there is a shortage of high-quality service providers to support drug development in the space. Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs) that truly understand the development, scaling, and regulatory hurdles of advanced therapies are often difficult to access, particularly for companies and researchers working in discovery and early-phase development.

Landmark Bio, founded by leaders from industry, academia and leading research hospitals from the greater Boston area, has developed significant scientific and technical capabilities that aim to remove bottlenecks and increase speed-to-clinic for developers of advanced therapies. Since 2021, Landmark Bio has delivered numerous successes for its partners, enabling the advancement of complex cell and gene therapies from bench to clinic.

“Landmark Bio was born from a bold vision shared by our founding partners – to remove barriers in the manufacturing of advanced therapies and accelerate the development of life-changing medicines. In just a few short years, we’ve built a world-class team and capabilities that have become a vital force in the life sciences innovation ecosystem. Joining Artis BioSolutions marks an exciting new chapter for Landmark Bio. Together, we will stay true to our mission as we scale our operations to bring breakthrough therapies to more patients,” said Ran Zheng, chief executive officer (CEO) of Landmark Bio.

With the acquisition of Landmark Bio, Artis BioSolutions is well-positioned as a premiere CDMO for advanced therapy developers looking for end-to-end capabilities within the underserved and fast-growing category of advanced therapies. From critical materials to technologies and manufacturing experience, Artis will support multiple modalities and enable shorter project timelines, lower manufacturing costs, high product quality, efficient supply chain management and the best customer experience.

Artis BioSolutions is led by CEO Brian Neel and CSO Mike Houston, two leaders with deep expertise in deploying best-in-class systems and technologies in the CDMO and broader therapeutics space. Combined with the Landmark Bio leadership team, the leadership at Artis offers unparalleled expertise in translational sciences and clinical research and development.

“Advanced therapies will continue to be a driving force of innovation in the biopharma ecosystem, and we believe the industry is at an inflection point in advancing and developing the critical processes and the manufacturing of these therapies,” said Brian Neel, CEO of Artis BioSolutions. “Landmark Bio has a proven track record of leading advanced therapies through clinical development, and we are excited to build on this foundation with the support of Oak HC/FT.”

Initial funding for Artis is provided by Oak HC/FT. Brian, Mike and team will use this funding to further build out the services and technology platform and fuel future growth.

“Brian and Mike are exceptional leaders with deep domain expertise and experience hyper-scaling advanced therapy tools and services companies,” said Andrew Adams, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Oak HC/FT. “We are proud to partner with them on this journey to unlock new possibilities in the industry with Artis BioSolutions.”

“We see a tremendous opportunity to transform biomanufacturing at scale, and the Artis BioSolutions team has both the innovative drive and operational excellence to make it a reality. We are proud to support the team as they build this platform,” said Andy Smith, Partner at Oak HC/FT.

About Artis BioSolutions

Artis BioSolutions mission is to advance genetic medicines and biologics from early development to market. Designed to support breakthrough treatments, we offer innovative technology, deep expertise, and a client-focused approach to streamline processes, improve efficiency, and scale across various therapeutic areas. Backed by Oak HC/FT, a leading venture and growth equity firm, we empower biopharma companies to bring life-changing therapies to patients faster. Visit us at artisbiosolutions.com.

About Landmark Bio

Landmark Bio is a collective endeavor launched by leaders from academia, the life sciences industry, and world-renowned research hospitals to accelerate the development and industrialization of novel therapeutics. Inspired by recent advancements in cell and gene therapy, Landmark Bio was established to remove barriers in drug development, create accessible capability, expertise, and solutions, and offer a collaboration platform to advance manufacturing technologies for the new generation of medicines to come. Founding partners include Harvard University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Cytiva, FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies (FDB), and Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Other collaborating institutions include Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Boston Children’s Hospital, Mass General Brigham, and the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. For more information, visit landmarkbio.com.

About Oak HC/FT

Oak HC/FT is a venture and growth equity firm specializing in investments in fintech and healthcare. Using partnership as a foundation, Oak HC/FT guides companies and founders at every stage, from seed to growth, to create businesses that make a measurable and lasting impact. Founded in 2014, Oak HC/FT has invested in over 85 portfolio companies and has over $5.3 billion in assets under management. Oak HC/FT is headquartered in Stamford, CT, with an office in San Francisco, CA. Follow Oak HC/FT on LinkedIn and X and learn more at https://www.oakhcft.com/.

Contacts



Media

Jackie Kahn, jackie@oakhcft.com