Artios to Announce First Phase 1/2a Data for DNA Polymerase Theta (Polθ) Inhibitor ART6043 in Advanced Solid Tumors in Oral Presentation at ESMO

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom and NEW YORK, October 13, 2025 – Artios Pharma Limited (“Artios”), a biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the therapeutic power of targeting the DNA damage response (“DDR”) in cancer, today announced an upcoming oral presentation highlighting the company’s DNA polymerase Theta (Polθ) inhibitor, ART6043, at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2025, taking place between October 17-21, 2025, in Berlin, Germany. ART6043 is a potential first-in-class, selective DNA polymerase domain inhibitor being developed in combination with the PARP inhibitor, olaparib, in patients with cancers that harbor DDR defects.

The presentation will feature the first clinical results for ART6043 from the Phase 1/2a study (NCT05898399), including safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and preliminary efficacy in patients with advanced solid tumors. This will be the first time that clinical activity for a therapeutic candidate targeting Polθ in humans will be presented.

Details of the oral presentation:

Abstract Title: First data disclosure of the first-in-class DNA polymerase theta inhibitor, ART6043, as monotherapy and in combination with olaparib, in patients with molecularly-selected advanced solid tumors

Session Category and Title: Mini oral session: Developmental therapeutics

Date: Friday, October 17, 2025

Time: 4:30 – 4:35 PM CEST

Presenter: Dr. Timothy A. Yap, VP and Head of Clinical Development in the Therapeutics Discovery Division at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

Location: Heidelberg Auditorium, Hall 6.2

Artios will issue a press release detailing the data presented at the conference following the oral presentation at ESMO.

About ART6043

ART6043 is a potential first-in-class, selective, orally bioavailable, small-molecule inhibitor of the polymerase domain of DNA polymerase Theta (Polθ), a DNA repair enzyme that is preferentially expressed in cancer cells but is virtually absent in most healthy tissues. By inhibiting Polθ, ART6043 targets microhomology mediated end joining (MMEJ) to exploit tumor dependence on error-prone DNA repair, with broad rationale for use as monotherapy and in combination with PARP inhibition and other DNA-damaging modalities. Artios’ differentiated approach is evaluating ART6043 with olaparib in molecularly defined solid tumors, including settings of BRCA variants and PARP inhibitor resistance, to enhance target engagement and anti-tumor activity while maintaining tolerability.

About Artios Pharma Ltd.

Artios is pioneering approaches in the DNA damage response (DDR) field through its comprehensive anti-cancer approach and the deep experience of its team of DDR drug developers. The company’s clinical-stage candidates, ATR inhibitor alnodesertib and DNA Polymerase theta (Polθ) inhibitor ART6043, as well as its pre-clinical programs, including DDRi-ADCs, are designed with differentiated pharmaceutical properties and novel biological approaches to precisely eliminate a cancer cell’s remaining survival mechanisms. Artios’ mission is to develop new classes of medicines that exploit DDR pathways with the aim of improving outcomes for patients with hard-to-treat cancers.

