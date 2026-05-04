Artios Further Expands Leadership Team to Advance Oncology Pipeline and Accelerate Regulatory Execution

Jeremy B. Fitch, MBA, appointed as Chief Business Officer





Michael A. Alrutz, J.D., Ph.D., appointed as General Counsel





Guy C. Ruble, PharmD, appointed as VP, Regulatory Affairs





CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom and NEW YORK, May 04, 2026 – Artios Pharma Limited (“Artios” or “the Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of new classes of DNA Damage Response (DDR) medicines to deliver meaningful survival benefits for patients with cancer, today announced the appointment of three senior executives to the leadership team as the Company accelerates its potential first-in-class oncology pipeline. Jeremy B. Fitch, MBA, joins as Chief Business Officer (CBO) and will shape Artios’ corporate business development and strategic partnerships. Michael A. Alrutz, J.D., Ph.D., joins as General Counsel and will oversee Artios’ legal, corporate governance, regulatory compliance, risk management, and intellectual property management, while serving as a strategic partner to the Board of Directors and executive leadership team. Guy C. Ruble, PharmD, has been appointed as Vice President of Regulatory Affairs to lead the Company’s regulatory strategy and initiatives. These appointments come as Artios advances alnodesertib into late-stage development and prepares for potential U.S. commercialization, executes a randomized Phase 2 study for ART6043, and rapidly advances its DNA Damage Response antibody drug conjugate platform toward clinical development.

“Jeremy brings a proven track record of executing high‑impact transactions and shaping portfolio and corporate strategy,” said Mike Andriole, Chief Executive Officer of Artios. “His appointment as CBO, together with Michael’s deep legal and governance expertise and Guy’s leadership in global regulatory strategy, comes at a pivotal inflection point as we progress alnodesertib toward potential registration and commercialization. These leadership additions further strengthen our ability to execute with discipline, accelerate paths to registration, and urgently deliver first‑in‑class therapies to patients with late‑stage cancers who need more treatment options.”

“With three potentially first-in-class DDR programs under rapid development, Artios is uniquely positioned with a differentiated pipeline and clear opportunities to create long-term value,” said Jeremy B. Fitch, MBA, Chief Business Officer of Artios. “I look forward to working with the rest of the management team to develop and execute value-creating transactions which leverage our substantial DDR scientific and clinical expertise.”

Jeremy B. Fitch, MBA, Chief Business Officer

Jeremy joins Artios with more than 30 years of experience in the biopharmaceutical industry with Eli Lilly and Company (“Lilly”), across operational, financial, and corporate business development roles. Jeremy spent the past 15 years in Lilly’s Corporate Business Development group, most recently as Vice President of Transactions, where he led strategic deal-making spanning M&A, asset acquisitions/divestitures, and licensing agreements. Having led more than $5 billion in transactions during his career, Jeremy has been central to developing and implementing strategies that have driven substantial value creation across Lilly’s pipeline. Jeremy is a Certified Licensing Professional and holds an MBA from Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business.

Michael A. Alrutz, J.D., Ph.D., General Counsel

Dr. Alrutz is a seasoned General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, bringing 25 years of biotechnology legal affairs experience to Artios across both private and public biopharmaceutical companies. Dr. Alrutz brings a strong track record advising leadership teams through complex corporate inflection points, including IPOs, follow-on financings, intellectual property matters, pre-commercialization matters, and high-value corporate transactions. Most recently, he was SVP, General Counsel, Secretary, and Chief Compliance Officer at Chimerix, where he led SEC compliance, board governance, intellectual property management, and the legal facets of corporate transactions, including the company’s $935 million all-cash merger with Jazz Pharmaceuticals as the company prepared for commercialization of Modeyso® (dordaviprone). Previously, while General Counsel at Trimeris, Inc., he provided legal counsel for the company’s commercial launch of its antiretroviral, Fuzeon® (enfuvirtide). Dr. Alrutz is registered to practice before the USPTO, and holds a J.D. from Duke University School of Law, and a Ph.D. in Microbiology and Molecular Biology from Tufts University.

Guy C. Ruble, PharmD, VP of Regulatory Affairs

Guy brings more than 20 years of regulatory affairs leadership and nearly three decades of biopharmaceutical industry experience to Artios. He most recently served as Vice President of Regulatory Affairs at Iovance Biotherapeutics, where he led the U.S. FDA accelerated approval of AMTAGVI® (lifileucel), the first tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapy approved in the United States and Canada, and also led global submissions across Europe and Asia. Prior to Iovance, Guy spent nearly 23 years at Eli Lilly and Company, leading global regulatory strategy for multiple oncology programs, including the U.S. FDA approval of Verzenio® (abemaciclib). He earned recognition as a Top 100 Lilly Innovator. Guy holds a Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) from Purdue University and is Regulatory Affairs Certified (RAC-US). He is a member of the Regulatory Affairs Professional Society and the American Society of Clinical Oncology.

About Artios Pharma Ltd.

Artios’ mission is to develop new classes of medicines that harness DNA Damage Response (DDR) pathways, targeting DNA replication stress and synthetic lethality, to deliver meaningful survival benefits for patients with cancer. Its three potentially first-in-class programs, each with a novel mechanism of action, include ATR inhibitor alnodesertib, the DNA polymerase theta (Polθ) inhibitor ART6043, and a preclinical portfolio of DDRi-ADC candidates with novel payloads. Together, these programs are designed to eliminate cancer cells’ survival mechanisms, driving cancer cell death and improving clinical outcomes.

Visit our website at www.artios.com to learn more about Artios.

For more information, please contact:

Trophic Communications

Jacob Verghese or Verena Schossmann

Tel: +49 151 7441 6179

Email: artios@trophic.eu

Attachment