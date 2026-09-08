Artelo Biosciences to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference

SOLANA BEACH, Calif., Sept. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARTL) (“Artelo” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on modulating lipid-signalling pathways to develop treatments for people living with cancer, pain, dermatologic, or neurological conditions, today announced that Gregory D. Gorgas, CEO of Artelo Biosciences, will be participating in the H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference being held September 14-16, 2026 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City.

Artelo’s presentation will be available on September 11, 2026 at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time and can be accessed here: https://journey.ct.events/view/9ec9f7d8-3e09-4edd-974d-e4bcb62739f7

Management will also be participating in one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investor community throughout the conference in New York City. To request a meeting, please contact ARTL@crescendo-ir.com.

About Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics that modulate lipid-signaling pathways, with a diversified pipeline addressing significant unmet needs in anorexia, cancer, anxiety, dermatologic conditions, pain, and inflammation. Led by an experienced executive team collaborating with world-class researchers and technology partners, Artelo applies rigorous scientific, regulatory, and commercial expertise to maximize stakeholder value. More information is available at www.artelobio.com and X: @ArteloBio.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, as amended, including those relating to the Company’s product development, clinical and regulatory timelines, market opportunity, competitive position, possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, potential growth opportunities and other statements that are predictive in nature. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the industry and markets in which we operate and management’s current beliefs and assumptions. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “estimate,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These statements relate to future events or our financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our ability to raise additional capital in the future. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

Investor Relations Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: 212-671-1020

Email: ARTL@crescendo-ir.com