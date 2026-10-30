Artelo Biosciences to Present ART27.13 Data Demonstrating Potential to Treat Chemotherapy-Induced Neuropathic Pain at the IASP 2026 World Congress on Pain

Nonclinical studies demonstrated reductions in two key measures of neuropathic pain

Ongoing Phase 2 CAReS trial includes pain endpoints to evaluate ART27.13's potential to address multiple cancer-related symptoms

SOLANA BEACH, Calif., Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARTL) (“Artelo” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on modulating lipid-signaling pathways to develop treatments for people living with obesity, cancer, pain, dermatologic and neurological conditions, today announced that it will present data demonstrating the potential of ART27.13 to treat chemotherapy-induced neuropathic pain at the IASP 2026 World Congress on Pain, taking place October 26–30, 2026, in Bangkok, Thailand.

Professor Saoirse O'Sullivan, Vice President of Translational Sciences at Artelo, will deliver a presentation today entitled “88: Effects of ART27.13 in a Preclinical Model of Paclitaxel-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy.”

ART27.13, a once-daily oral, peripherally selective CB1 and CB2 receptor agonist, is currently in Phase 2 clinical development for cancer-related anorexia and weight loss. The findings highlight its potential to address chemotherapy-induced neuropathic pain, expanding its possible applications in cancer supportive care.

ART27.13 – Exploring New Potential in Chemotherapy-Induced Neuropathic Pain

Significant unmet need: Chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy affects approximately 60% to 80% of patients receiving paclitaxel, highlighting the need for effective pain management alternatives.

Chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy affects approximately 60% to 80% of patients receiving paclitaxel, highlighting the need for effective pain management alternatives. Encouraging pain data: In a nonclinical model of paclitaxel-induced peripheral neuropathy, repeated dosing with ART27.13 reduced sensitivity to touch (mechanical allodynia) and heat (thermal hyperalgesia) in both male and female animals.

In a nonclinical model of paclitaxel-induced peripheral neuropathy, repeated dosing with ART27.13 reduced sensitivity to touch (mechanical allodynia) and heat (thermal hyperalgesia) in both male and female animals. Ongoing clinical evaluation: Artelo has incorporated multiple pain endpoints into its ongoing Phase 2 Cancer Appetite Recovery Study (CAReS) to assess whether the analgesic effects observed in nonclinical studies translate to patients with cancer.

Artelo has incorporated multiple pain endpoints into its ongoing Phase 2 Cancer Appetite Recovery Study (CAReS) to assess whether the analgesic effects observed in nonclinical studies translate to patients with cancer. Broader therapeutic potential: ART27.13 may offer a single, once-daily oral treatment addressing multiple cancer-related symptoms, including appetite loss, weight loss and neuropathic pain.

“Cancer patients frequently experience multiple debilitating symptoms, including appetite loss, weight loss and neuropathic pain, yet treatment options remain limited,” said Professor O'Sullivan. “Our nonclinical findings demonstrate ART27.13's potential to reduce chemotherapy-induced neuropathic pain, complementing the encouraging weight gain and activity improvements observed from our Phase 2 CAReS trial’s interim analysis. Importantly, the trial already includes pain endpoints, providing an opportunity once CAReS is completed to evaluate whether ART27.13 could address multiple cancer-related symptoms through a single, once-daily oral therapy.”

Organized by the International Association for the Study of Pain (IASP), the World Congress on Pain is the largest global gathering of pain professionals, bringing together thousands of scientists, clinicians and healthcare providers from around the world.

About ART27.13

Initially developed by AstraZeneca plc, ART27.13 is a dual cannabinoid agonist that has been evaluated in six clinical studies and two ongoing clinical trials with nearly 300 participants. It is being developed as a once-daily oral agent that selectively targets peripheral CB1 and CB2 receptors, enabling systemic metabolic effects while minimizing central nervous system-mediated toxicity.

Artelo is conducting a Phase 2 trial, the Cancer Appetite Recovery Study (CAReS), evaluating ART27.13 as a supportive care therapy for cancer patients with anorexia and weight loss. Patients had to have lost at least 5% of body weight to enroll. In interim data, those titrated to the highest dose (1300 µg) gained an average of 6% of body weight over 12 weeks, while patients on placebo lost an additional ~5%. There is currently no FDA-approved treatment for cancer anorexia cachexia syndrome. ART27.13 is also being evaluated in DREAM, a Phase 2 study in people with glaucoma investigating whether oral daily treatment can lower intraocular pressure.

About Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics that modulate lipid-signaling pathways, with a diversified pipeline addressing significant unmet needs in obesity, anorexia, cancer, anxiety, dermatologic conditions, pain, and inflammation. Led by an experienced executive team collaborating with world-class researchers and technology partners, Artelo applies rigorous scientific, regulatory, and commercial expertise to maximize stakeholder value. More information is available at www.artelobio.com and X: @ArteloBio.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including those relating to the Company’s product development, clinical and regulatory timelines, market opportunity, competitive position, possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, potential growth or partnering opportunities and other statements that are predictive in nature. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the industry and markets in which we operate and management’s current beliefs and assumptions. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “estimate,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These statements relate to future events or our financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to: our ability to raise additional capital in the future; the inherent uncertainties of preclinical and clinical research, including the possibility that results observed in nonclinical animal models may not be predictive of, or replicated in, human clinical trials; the uncertainty of patent protection and the potential for intellectual property challenges; the highly competitive nature of the pharmaceutical industry; the risk that third-party market projections may not materialize or that the Company may not be able to participate in projected market opportunities; the timing, content and availability of the Company’s presentations at the IASP 2026 World Congress on Pain; and our ability to enter into partnering or licensing arrangements on acceptable terms, or at all. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

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